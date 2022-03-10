PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lytics, a leading customer data platform (CDP) that improves business outcomes using first-party data, today announces new features for Lytics customers who advertise on Amazon: the ability to use email as a user identifier, and audiences from Lytics Cloud Connect, to improve the targeting of campaigns on Amazon's DSP.
"Amazon Ads is one of the fastest growing and most powerful channels for Marketing and we continue to see rapid adoption and expansion across our customer base," said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics. "We are excited about our partnership with Amazon and thrilled to give our customers the ability to use their first-party data to create powerful audiences for targeting customers on Amazon."
Amazon DSP is a demand-side platform that allows advertisers to programmatically buy display and video ads at scale. The Lytics Amazon DSP Destination lets advertisers target customers using either a first-party cookie or hashed email as a user identifier, and to programmatically target those audiences with display and video ads, at scale.
The integration can enable brands to achieve a better ROAS (return on ad spend) out of their advertising on Amazon Ads through improved targeting and segmentation. Marketers can build audiences in Lytics and map those users in their audiences on Amazon and reach them with targeted ads.
Research from Lytics found that marketers plan to redirect budgets from retargeting using third-party cookies to platforms, including Amazon, in 2022, while also ramping up on their own collection of first-party data and use. In Q4 2021 alone, advertisers poured nearly $10 billion into advertising on Amazon.
About Lytics
Lytics is the marketer's choice for customer data platform (CDP) technology that combines "the right data + the right data science" to deliver amazing digital experiences and highly effective 1-to-1 marketing campaigns. The company's behavioral data-driven approach enables brands to leverage their own data to increase customer engagement by 30% and marketing ROI by 40% using finely targeted campaigns, customized content recommendations and personalized web experiences.
Based in Portland, Oregon, the company is led by experienced MarTech executives (Webtrends, Airship, Tripwire, Puppet, Mozilla, etc.) and backed by JMI Equity, Comcast Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Voyager Capital, Rembrandt Venture Partners and EPIC Ventures. Their customers include General Mills, Live Nation, Nestle Purina, Industry Dive, Yamaha and many more.
