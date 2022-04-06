Announcing the Spring Cohort '22: The intense eight-week business accelerating program is custom-tailored to the needs of the startup companies selected.
LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The intense eight-week business accelerating program is custom-tailored to the needs of the startup companies selected. Each company will be able to use the program to clarify its business challenges. By the program's end, it will have iterated its business model, growth strategies, and tactics and mastered the ability to communicate its vision.
The five companies chosen will also gain a lifetime membership on the MA platform, where they will receive ongoing support after the eight-week program concludes. A group of startups selected among M Accelerator's Network will also participate in the Pitch Day & Talks event on May 24th and 25th.
M Accelerator Exec. Director, Alessandro Marianantoni, stated, "Great Pitch Decks may look all the same. Founders need to make the Difference. We are excited to start working with the five startups and their founders."
The owners and companies chosen for the Spring Cohort Startup Program 2022 are:
Julicia Coleman and Louis Chamber, Co-Founders at Vibez Jamaican Patty Co. - a taste of Jamaica delivered to your door.
Vibez Jamaican Patty Co is changing the way people consume food and culture. In the world of the Internet, people are more connected than ever. Their company is creating a cultural experience through a delivery-based model that makes Jamaican products more attainable by eliminating borders, the barrier to access, and time. It allows customers to taste a piece of the Caribbean at home.
Shraddha Chaugule, Founder at Mars Addiction.
Mars Addiction is a minority, female-owned company—developing a reputation as the greenest, clean, clinically-advanced skincare and functional cosmetics health and wellness technology brand—focused on innovation for all skin types via inclusivity.
Their products are evidence-based and work at the cellular level to solve the most persistent skincare problems such as hyperpigmentation, dehydration, skin dryness, and collagen depletion while nourishing the skin. Formulas are infused with premium Superfood extracts, ancient Indian Ayurvedic blends, clinically active ingredients, and patented green technology. In addition to working with eco-friendly manufacturing partners, the company is committed to responsible sourcing and social investment in climate change. Their products help plant trees and save sharks.
Richard and Bentley Ukonu, Co-Founders at Plus Investment Technologies, Inc.
Plus Investment Technologies, Inc., is a U.S.-based, remote-first FinTech startup building a cloud-native mobile application powered by Web 3.0. Their platform helps foreign buyers and domestic participants in global real estate markets search for, invest, or practice lending in real estate /real property transactions within a social ecosystem.
Anthony Kirkwood and Tony Latino, Co-Founders at GeekBidz.
GeekBidz is reinventing the hiring experience.
The company found that job seekers suffer through an employer recruiter-driven process designed to benefit them. Setting wrong expectations and doing tireless interviews have been causing non-sales candidates' anxiety to skyrocket and employers to struggle to find the talent they need. An unbiased, holistic strategy is at the GeekBidz Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning platform's core, which also empowers employers to treat talent like their customers. Hire. Get Hired. Done.
Michele Andreano, Founder at Limitl3ss.
Limitl3ss is a stress-free ecosystem for e-commerce companies that helps them expand their customer base in new countries and automate logistic processes. It is an all-in-one platform solution with record time delivery and real-time tracking technology that offers a COD payment method.
http://www.limitl3ssnetwork.com
To learn more about them or contact these companies, contact M Accelerator mailto:info@maccelerator.la [info@maccelerator.la __title__ email m accelerator].
About M Accelerator
M Accelerator is ReThinking the accelerating model by helping company founders who are struggling with closing the gap between technology, business, and their markets.
Out of the 2,000+ applications the company receives every year, 25-30 startups are hand-selected for the M Accelerator MA Startup Program. Each company chosen is given a lifetime membership to MA Platform and participates in an eight-week intense group coaching program custom-tailored to the startups selected.
Through the MA Founders Cohorts' one-year membership program, M Accelerator also accepts applications from individuals and teams that are in the pre MVP stage and still working on their pitch decks.
For those interested in participating, applications can be found at https://maccelerator.la For more information about M Accelerator, please visit our website or call +1(213) 395-0995, or email apply@maccelerator.la
Contact:
Alessandro Marianantoni
Exec. Director
M Accelerator
(213) 395-0995
Media Contact
Alessandro Marianantoni, M ACCELERATOR, 3105742495, alex@maccelerator.la
SOURCE M ACCELERATOR