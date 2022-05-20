6 Tracks, 10 Startups, 30+ Speakers Join Pitch Day & Talks on May 24 - 25, 2022, M Accelerator presents the latest batch of startups on EdTech, PropTech, e-commerce platforms enablers, the future of work, NFT and 3D printing, and Mine Clearing Technology.
LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you're an entrepreneur, investor, or just interested in startups, then this is an event you won't want to miss. On May 24-25, M Accelerator will be hosting a Pitch Day & Talks event virtually for participants, panelists, and investors. This will be a day filled with pitches from 10 startups and more than 30 speakers organized in panel discussions on various topics related to entrepreneurship.
There's a lot of valuable information to be gleaned from attending this event, so mark your calendar and join us! The startups will pitch to raise over $10M. And if that's not enough to get you excited, the event will also feature more than 30 speakers organized in six different tracks of panel discussions led by some of the top minds in the startup community.
Discussion tracks include:
● Community Builders
● Venture Deals
● Get to Product-Market Fit
● Entertainment, Technology, and Web3
● How to Build and Use a Pitch Deck
● MVP Hub: Validating Business Ideas
The startup ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and the M Accelerator Pitch Day and Talks event is an excellent opportunity to participate in its future. With the growth of AI, Web3, and alternate investments, startups will need to be connected more seamlessly than ever before.
Players in this ecosystem will need to have a deep understanding of the latest trends in their field and be able to adapt quickly to change. The new startup ecosystem is exciting and dynamic, but it also presents challenges for traditional players.
M Accelerator is helping founders with their business model and go-to-market strategy. In addition, M Accelerator provides a supportive community for founders as they navigate the often-challenging world of startup life. The organization's goal is to level the playing field for founders and help them build successful businesses.
Startups featured at the event https://maccelerator.la/en/pitch-day/
Aerobotics7
Aerobotics7 is a technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures drones that use multiple spectrum ranges to seek, locate and eliminate landmines and other non-metal explosives without any human intervention.
Blymp
Blymp is a tech company enabling DTC brands to grow and deliver beyond their stores facilitating a way to exchange cash for goods with a real tracking technology system to let customers with no credit cards enter the digitalization.
Free Fuse
FreeFuse enables businesses to create dynamic and personalized videos for their employees and customers. FreeFuse saves businesses time and money by making it easy to transform existing video assets into an interactive experience that is both instructionally effective and visually appealing.
Geekbidz
Geekbidz is reinventing the hiring process to cultivate great employment relationships.
69% of companies have reported talent shortages and difficulty hiring and yet current hiring is a time-consuming process of elimination that prematurely weeds out many suitable candidates. Statistically, employers cannot win by just checking all of the boxes and trying to assess cultural fit.
Meta Nutrition
Meta Nutrition is a personalized meal planning and grocery lists app focused on providing tailored daily guidance down to individual meals, budget, recipes, and items to purchase at the store, which allows users to achieve and maintain their wellness goals in the long term.
Plus Investment Technologies, Inc.
Plus Investment is a remote-first proptech startup building a cloud-native mobile application powered by Web 3.0. The marketplace platform will help foreign buyers and conservative, transaction-savvy market participants search for, invest, or practice lending in negotiations for real estate and real property, within a social ecosystem.
https://www.plusinvestment.io/
Supliful
Makes it easy for creators to launch their own private label brands to make more money. Think Teespring for functional food, healthy snacks, and edible wellness products.
TakeMycar
TakeMycar is the most derisked peer-to-peer car rental platform available in India and soon in the USA. Our approach toward making cars commonplace at an affordable price point is primarily our vision for the company. By keeping this in mind we have launched into our private beta where we run tests to see if the app is working fine in the real world.
https://takemycarweb.vercel.app/
Tastermonial
Tastermonial is a crowdsourcing platform trusted by CPG food and nutraceutical brands.
Brands use our crowdsourced biomarkers to market their health claim with evidence and increase sales conversion. Consumers are empowered to collaborate with brands to increase transparency in our food choices.
For more information about the startups and the event please reach out info@maccelerator.la
