AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M-Files, the intelligent information management company, today announced a new partner program on the heels of record-breaking global channel sales growth. The company unveiled new onboarding and training programs, coupled with four new certifications for channel partners that verify competencies and reinforce successful delivery of M-Files information management solutions for customers.
M-Files has nearly 400 partners in 91 countries and has launched an improved process to support the onboarding of 50 partners in 2021. The company is expanding its channel team by 25 percent over the next 12 months to support the critical regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and has added new personnel in Asia-Pacific.
"Sales driven by global partners grew 78 percent from the first quarter of 2020 through the same period this year," said Scott Erickson, senior vice president of channel sales at M-Files. "This was a result of the great relationships and partner-built trust with customers who turned to them during the pandemic for technology solutions in the new normal. Today's announcement re-affirms our strong commitment to providing partners with best-in-class resources that heighten customer confidence in M-Files solutions and drive successful outcomes."
In 2020, 34 percent of M-Files revenue was generated by partners. The new partner program offers innovative sales incentives to help partners build new and expanded revenue leveraging the company's software as a service (SaaS) business model. M-Files offers its partners best-in-class applications to help streamline operations with them. Notably, the M-Files Campaign Center - a campaign management tool - provides partners with self-serve demand generation tools and assets to generate leads and opportunities effectively.
In April, M-Files unveiled certifications available globally to value added resellers (VARs), System Integrators (SIs) and services subcontractors, including the following:
- Certified M-Files Solution Engineer
- Certified M-Files Developer
- Certified M-Files Solution Architect
- Certified M-Files Trainer
"The continued investments M-Files makes to enable and support their partners is what truly differentiates them," said Niall McConnell, commercial director, Convergent. "The M-Files Certified Delivery Partner accreditation helps us showcase our exemplary proficiency in delivering M-Files solutions. By providing world-class training and best practices that meet the highest quality standards, M-Files equips us with the tools that offer our customers assurance and ensure their success."
To provide a world-class partner onboarding and support experience, M-Files technical customer success consultants now offer advanced training utilizing proven best practices for delivering the company's ECM and collaboration solutions. M-Files Implementation Services teams provide key lessons learned for delivering the best return on investment from M-Files solutions.
About M-Files Corporation
M-Files' AI-powered intelligent information management solution connects all documents and information, across every platform and repository, then analyzes them to place them in context. This makes it possible to serve up the right information to the right people right when they need it—and automate information-driven business processes—while maintaining complete control and compliance. Thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries (including NBC Universal, OMV, SAS Institute, and ThyssenKrupp) use M-Files to manage their business information and processes—and give their employees A Smarter Way to Work. For more information, visit http://www.m-files.com
