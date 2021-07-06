AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Nucleus Research Content Services and Collaboration Value Matrix Report for the eighth consecutive year. M-Files once again earned the highest recognition in terms of usability and functionality, which is a testament to the company's visionary approach that enables knowledge workers to access and use content anytime, anywhere, on any device with the user interface of their choice.
"M-Files continues to showcase its dominance in the market through its industry-leading connected content and intelligent automation capabilities," said Barbara Peck, chief research analyst, Nucleus Research. "The company's diverse, flexible set of world-class AI technologies, metadata-driven approach, and ability to provide meaningful context sets the standard for content services and collaboration solutions moving forward. M-Files' strategic product advancements over the past year reaffirm the platform's unique attributes and distinction in the marketplace."
As a leader, M-Files was recognized for its modern approach to information management. Its platform increases the productivity of knowledge workers by providing powerful tools for search, content lifecycle management, and automated workflows that enable business continuity and reduce risk with enforced governance. With M-Files, companies can digitalize critical business processes and keep information secured and controlled with ease, while simultaneously providing access to common applications such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft SharePoint and Salesforce.
"At M-Files, we strive to enable a smarter way to work in today's digital, work from anywhere world," said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. "Our recognition as a Leader in Nucleus' Value Matrix report for the eighth consecutive year is validation of our core differentiation. Our metadata-driven foundation, complemented by our innovative AI technologies, puts content into the right context and offers knowledge workers a single source of truth and seamless collaboration. M-Files provides automation and trackability to business processes which helps organizations dramatically improve performance and deliver best-in-class time to value."
The Nucleus Value Matrix evaluation is driven by user experience versus analyst opinion. The report highlights the release of M-Files Web, a redesigned user interface built to help end-users adopt the solution more quickly; the release of new cloud infrastructure based on the Microsoft Azure Service Fabric architecture; and the release of M-Files' signature integration with Adobe Sign to expand electronic signature options for customers and improve embedment in the workflow. Lastly, the report also showcases the company's acquisition of Hubshare, a digital client experience and collaborative workspace solution, to promote collaboration among internal and external teams.
Download a copy of the 2021 Nucleus Research Content Services and Collaboration Value Matrix.
About M-Files Corporation
M-Files' AI-powered intelligent information management solution connects all documents and information, across every platform and repository, then analyzes them to place them in context. This makes it possible to serve up the right information to the right people right when they need it—and automate information-driven business processes—while maintaining complete control and compliance. Thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries (including NBC Universal, OMV, SAS Institute, and ThyssenKrupp) use M-Files to manage their business information and processes—and give their employees A Smarter Way to Work. For more information, visit http://www.m-files.com.
