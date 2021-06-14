AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M-Files, the intelligent information management company, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ Content Platforms, Q2 2021 report. The technology platform received the highest score possible in metadata in the 25-criterion evaluation of 14 selected content platform providers. Forrester stated in the report, "M-Files continues to differentiate itself with its strong metadata-centric point of view as it completes its evolution to a SaaS content platform, leveraging the Microsoft Azure cloud platform."
Forrester also noted the following:
- "M-Files offers strong capabilities in areas such as metadata, search, and flexible migration and federation tools"
- "Reference customers report high satisfaction with M-Files search, workflow, and support and professional services."
- "Consider M-Files when use cases demand a strong metadata model that enables automated document categorization, application of lifecycle rules and process execution."
"We believe being named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave report is evidence of our visionary approach, the foundational elements of which are intelligent workflows and business process automation for knowledge workers enabling a 'Smarter Way to Work,'" said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. "Our platform intelligently assists users and puts content and information into the right context." M-Files also views Forrester's recognition as affirmation of its unique level of federated services, which allow customers to connect to many external repositories, allowing users to access and manage all content in M-Files.
When addressing what customers should look for in content platform providers, Forrester stated in its report, "Vendors that invest in internal subject matter expertise and partner strategies to serve specific markets use these technology requirements to drive innovation in core platform capabilities and to provide packaged apps or frameworks to help clients kick-start vertical-specific, content-rich solutions."
In its M-Files evaluation, Forrester asserted, "Its market approach for verticals continues to mature, as it launches packaged apps to meet industry needs, such as in business and professional services, construction and engineering, and manufacturing."
M-Files is an intelligent information management solution that optimizes performance by ensuring knowledge workers and other staff find the information they need when they need it. The platform ensures regulatory compliance by giving companies control, visibility and flexibility over client documentation. It also simplifies processes, reduces risk and cuts costs of project delivery. With M-Files, knowledge workers can focus on their core work, such as collaborating with customers and meeting obligations and deadlines, all while avoiding costly documentation bottlenecks. The platform ensures information flows with little to no manual effort from employees while eliminating collaboration ailments such as versioning chaos and email attachment mismanagement.
In early 2021, a growth investment of $80 million (€67 million) helped accelerate M-Files' product innovation and advancement. In April, M-Files acquired Hubshare, a digital client experience and collaborative workplace solution. With Hubshare now an M-Files solution, M-Files offers customers secure, customizable digital workplace client portals for collaborative work, secure file sharing and project management.
M-Files powers the world's leading knowledge-intensive businesses, transforming how they operate in the digital, work-from-anywhere world. The company helps its customers by connecting content and building intelligent automation that helps them significantly increase the productivity of knowledge workers, ensure a seamless, best-in-class digital customer experience and enable business continuity while helping with enterprise risk management.
About M-Files Corporation
M-Files' AI-powered intelligent information management solution connects all documents and information, across every platform and repository, then analyzes them to place them in context. This makes it possible to serve up the right information to the right people right when they need it—and automate information-driven business processes—while maintaining complete control and compliance. Thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries (including NBC Universal, OMV, SAS Institute, and ThyssenKrupp) use M-Files to manage their business information and processes—and give their employees A Smarter Way to Work. For more information, visit, http://www.m-files.com.
