MEQUON, Wis., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MūL Technologies, a Wisconsin-based robotics company, has announced the launch of its MARC Series 3, a new version of its Mobile Autonomous Robotic Cart. MARC is unique in the marketplace in that it requires no Wi-Fi connection, no IT support and no infrastructure changes or training. Starting at less than $10,000, it's about one-fifth the cost of competitors' products. MARC is considered the most cost-effective self-guided and simple-to-use Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) in the marketplace today.
The MARC Series 3 is the improved version of their well-received flagship product and offers customers new features including additional programmable destinations, higher ground clearance, more robust drive systems and a variety of software enhancements. With the MARC Series 3, MūL Technologies has created a new category of robot – the AGR – that offers the adaptability of AMRs while adhering to a preferred path, eliminating the need to program 'keep out' zones. The new series is available in two sizes and offers a choice of Value or Premium models.
MūL Technologies has strategically partnered with GMI Solutions, a Mequon, WI-based contract manufacturer that's been serving high tech and medical customers worldwide since 1983, to be their exclusive global supplier of the MARC products.
MūL Technologies was founded to offer simple cost-effective robotic solutions for businesses everywhere, "Robotics for the Rest of Us." By using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components and adding minimal custom hardware, we created the most cost-effective AMR solution in the market. MūL Technologies is headed by an experienced team of programming, engineering, manufacturing, logistics and sales professionals with a combined 200 years of expertise.
GMI is a premier contract manufacturer of turnkey electro-mechanical solutions and embedded computers for OEMs exclusively, having ISO 13485 and CCC certified facilities in the USA and Asia. GMI is trusted by many of the top global capital equipment OEMs with expertise in DfM, mechanical assemblies, computers and complete solutions.
