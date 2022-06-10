M&S Technologies', Clinical Trial Suite (CTS) offers validated, globally applicable optotypes for clinical trial testing.
Because results matter, CTS offers validated, globally applicable optotypes for clinical trial testing. The M&S computerized systems provide comprehensive, accurate, and always randomized symbol sets that eliminate the memorization effect.
Conduct clinical studies across the globe using any of our 8-symbol sets which are precisely calibrated to the ISO and ANSI standards, ensuring the accurate spacing of each line and optotype, and displayed at the proper screen luminance. These symbol sets accommodate non-literate and non-English speaking subjects along with subjects familiar with the Cyrillic Alphabet.
Available Symbol Sets include:
1. Landolt C Rings
2. Sloan Letters
3. Tumbling E
4. HOTV
5. LEA Symbols®
6. Euro-Wide Letter Set
7. British Standard Institution Letters
8. LEA Numbers®
Additionally, any symbol set can be selected and used in our EVA System (e-ETDRS) Electronic Visual Acuity / AST Algorithms with customized protocol configurations that accommodate domestic and international investigator sites.
CTS systems eliminate manual recording, technician bias, and data reporting errors and provide reliable-repeatable results from site-to-site and visit-to-visit. Immediately, export test results to any EDC or Reading Center without the need and expense of Secondary Reviewers.
CTS is recognized by the US FDA as an acceptable method of vision testing in all phases of clinical trials, including PMA trials and CE certified for European distribution.
For those conducting the most innovative research, CTS testing algorithms consistently ensure the most accurate ophthalmic clinical trial outcomes. To date, more than 50 sponsors have used CTS testing modules in over 150 clinical trials.
CTS test results are automatically calculated as letter score, logMAR, decimal score, and Snellen equivalent and reports are immediately available in XML or CSV format for export to any EDC, Reading Center, or other location of choice using secure trusted encryption.
For more information on the Clinical Trial Suite (CTS) modules, please call 1-847-763-0500.
About M&S Technologies:
M&S Technologies, a HILCO Vision Company founded in 1990 is a software development and device manufacturer, rooted in state-of-the art software development, local manufacturing, and superior customer service. M&S is known worldwide for leading technological advancements in visual testing systems. M&S is dedicated to bringing high quality, extremely accurate testing products to eye-care professionals, optometry schools, and universities.
