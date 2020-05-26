SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG), the largest global industry anti-abuse consortium, will host its 49th General Meeting from June 8-11, 2020. The virtual event will gather representatives from over 200 member companies, including AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, Twitter, Google, and Microsoft, to discuss the latest developments in online privacy and security and develop collaborative approaches to combat online abuse.
COVID-19 and the uncertainty it has created globally have left many individuals and organizations vulnerable to online scams and other cyberattacks, making the work of M3AAWG, its member companies and other international anti-abuse organizations more important than ever. M3AAWG 49th General Meeting will bring together leaders from cloud, email service, network service providers, and more to discuss collective best practices for fighting many of the most pressing cybersecurity challenges. Members will explore topics such as DNS abuse, DDoS attacks, email security, SIM security, recent anti-spam efforts and more.
M3AAWG and members from the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA) will also lead a session on the state of fraud amidst COVID-19 epidemic. The two organizations recently finalized a partnership to strengthen collaboration and support efforts to combat online abuse, educate end-users, and develop best practices for fighting fraud.
The keynote address, to be delivered by M. Angela Sasse FREng, Professor of Human-Centered Security at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany, will explore human-centered aspects of security, privacy, identity, and trust.
"As online threats continue to evolve, especially threats connected to COVID-19 messaging, so too must the work that's done to combat them," said Amy Cadagin, Executive Director of M3AAWG. "Our agenda is centered on the wave of security and privacy threats associated with the pandemic. By bringing together the companies whose researchers have first-hand knowledge of these attacks and offering a neutral forum for cross-industry conversation, M3AAWG is helping members access the most timely information about online abuse issues affecting their businesses and collaborate around solutions."
M3AAWG's 49th General Meeting will take place via live video conference from June 8-11, 2020. For more information, please visit www.m3aawg.org and follow M3AAWG on Twitter @M3AAWG.
About the Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG)
The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) is where the industry comes together to work against bots, malware, spam, viruses, denial-of-service attacks and other online exploitation. M3AAWG (www.m3aawg.org) members represent more than one billion mailboxes from some of the largest network operators worldwide. It leverages the depth and experience of its global membership to tackle abuse on existing networks and new emerging services through technology, collaboration and public policy. It also works to educate global policy makers on the technical and operational issues related to online abuse and messaging. Headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., M3AAWG is driven by market needs and supported by major network operators and messaging providers.
Media Contact:
Josh Tammaro
(617) 945-1915
240386@email4pr.com