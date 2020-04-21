BOSTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabl, the intelligent test automation company with a platform built for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), today announced new capabilities that enable software teams to integrate automated, end-to-end testing into the entire software development lifecycle. With mabl's SaaS platform, it's simple to create, execute, and maintain reliable tests, which enables software teams to accelerate development, improve application quality, and reduce costs.
"Mabl's user-friendly interface and intuitive automation tools were vital to promoting QA throughout our organization," said Joe Wong, Engineering Manager at Building Engines. "It gave us the ability to test earlier in the development process without disrupting the development workflow — helping us more closely adhere to our CI/CD philosophy."
Development teams are increasingly recognizing the value of "shift-left," which integrates testing earlier in the development cycle to improve application quality and accelerate delivery. Mabl is introducing new native shift-left features and CI/CD pipeline integrations to promote testing throughout the software development workflow, so teams can spend far less time on manual workflows and test triage, and instead focusing their efforts on feature development.
New capabilities include:
Developer workflow
- Headless Local Runner: Developers can rapidly run tests and debug issues on their local machines without interrupting their daily workflow.
- Branching: Engineers can now make isolated changes to mabl tests without affecting the master versions, making it easier to create and update tests against code branches.
- Mabl CLI: Developers can manage and run tests instantly from the command line, saving them time and affording maximum control over their work.
Pipeline workflow
- GitHub: Mabl's native integration with GitHub helps ensure code changes do not introduce unanticipated functional or visual UI regressions by running end-to-end tests as part of GitHub Pull Requests and commit checks.
- Bitbucket: Mabl's native integration with Bitbucket Pipelines empowers teams to tightly integrate automated testing into Bitbucket; additionally they can run tests against every code commit and see the results directly within BitBucket pull requests.
CI/CD
- GitHub Actions: Mabl tests can be triggered as soon as a new deployment is initiated via GitHub Actions and users can view the results of the tests directly within GitHub.
- Bamboo: Mabl's native integration with Bamboo enables users to take advantage of automated testing directly in their on-premises CI/CD workflow.
- Snapshotting: Developers can now freeze tests at given points in time, then pin these versions to a mabl environment. With snapshotting, development teams can safely deploy code and merge test changes to master in an earlier environment of the CI/CD pipeline. Meanwhile, mabl continues to run a previous version of the tests for downstream environments where code changes have yet to be deployed.
Regression and Issue Tracking
- Jira: Mabl's native integrations with Jira Server, Jira Data Center and Jira Cloud provides a convenient way to create Jira issues that contain rich diagnostic information directly from mabl test results.
- Selenium import: Selenium tests can now be migrated into the mabl platform allowing users to benefit from intelligent test automation including auto-healing, which immediately reduces future maintenance of those tests.
"As an industry, we have long recognized the value of investing in quality as early in the software development lifecycle as possible, but end-to-end testing has been relegated to the later stages due to complexity — until now," said Dan Belcher, mabl co-founder, "With these new capabilities and integrations, we're helping software teams shift left and easily integrate end-to-end testing from the moment the code is changed to when it's running in production."
About Mabl
Mabl is the intelligent test automation company that empowers software development teams to create a culture of quality by tightly integrating automated end-to-end testing into the entire CI/CD development lifecycle. Mabl users benefit from a unified platform for easily creating, executing, and maintaining auto-healing, reliable tests that result in faster delivery of high quality applications. That's why customer-centric brands like Johnson Controls, Liberty Mutual, Molina Healthcare, jetBlue, Dollar Shave Club, Charles Schwab and many other enterprises rely on Mabl for testing their business critical apps. For more information or to try Mabl today, visit https://www.mabl.com.
