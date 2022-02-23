HOLLAND, Mich., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Macatawa Area Express Transportation Authority officially announced today it has joined the MITN Purchasing Group, an e-sourcing solution from bidnet direct that provides over 250 local government agencies throughout Michigan a solution for bid and vendor management. The Macatawa Area Express Transportation Authority invites all potential vendors to register online with http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/macatawaareaexpresstransportationauthority to access its upcoming solicitations.
Prior to joining the MITN Purchasing Group, the Macatawa Area Express Transportation Authority published solicitations directly to their own website. This process will continue with notices, but all vendors must register to the MITN Purchasing Group to download documents and view the full solicitation details. By publishing future solicitations on the MITN Purchasing Group, the Macatawa Area Express Transportation Authority will be able to track every step of the process and have a much more transparent bid process. Participating government agencies using the MITN Purchasing Group can track full business details of the vendors who view an RFP, which ones download the related documents, and if needed, whether they saw an addendum.
"With the MITN Purchasing Group we can even see whether or not a vendor downloading our bids is a minority business, small business, or local," says Mark Reese, Purchasing Coordinator of the Macatawa Area Express Transportation Authority. "This level of tracking, both pre-and post-award, was just not possible from our website and is very helpful for auditing and showing due diligence."
The Macatawa Area Express Transportation Authority invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the MITN Purchasing Group. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/macatawaareaexpresstransportationauthority include:
- Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 258 Participating Agencies
- Notification of Term – Contract Expiration
- Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided
- Full Customer Service Support
About the Macatawa Area Express Transportation Authority:
The Macatawa Area Express (MAX) is a small urban transit system that has operated fixed bus routes and demand response service since 2000. The transit system is governed by an independent Authority formed under Public Act 196 on July 1, 2007, when the City of Holland transferred oversight to the Authority Board.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
