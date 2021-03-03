HOUSTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today MACE Virtual Labs announced it has partnered with HaptX and Advanced Input Systems to make MACE the first reseller of the new HaptX Gloves DK2 in the U.S. and Canada. MACE can now include HaptX's uniquely realistic product for touch simulation in its custom, turnkey solutions for enterprise, military, healthcare, and higher education customers.
"MACE Virtual Labs specializes in designing hardware and software solutions that work together seamlessly," said Edgar Acosta, Managing Partner, MACE Virtual Labs. "Adding HaptX products to our VR offering significantly improves our ability to meet the needs of our customers throughout the U.S. and Canada."
With each HaptX Glove incorporating 133 tactile actuators and up to 40 pounds of resistive force, HaptX Gloves DK2 allows users to touch their virtual environment with unprecedented realism. The DK2 departs from the standard use of vibration and force feedback found in many VR gloves. Instead, DK2 physically displaces the wearer's skin the way a real object would. This approach results in true-contact haptics, a more authentic tactile experience that replicates the feeling of physical touch and further immerses users in their virtual world.
"We're thrilled to work with a company like MACE Virtual Labs that has proven experience curating complete immersive technology solutions for world-class customers," said Joe Michaels, HaptX Chief Revenue Officer.
In December 2019, HaptX and Advanced Input Systems announced a strategic partnership that involves product development, manufacturing, and go-to-market collaboration.
As AIS president Eric Ballew explains, "Our experienced team has delivered an intuitive wearable haptic device that meets the demanding quality requirements of enterprise customers."
Organizations are increasingly incorporating VR into their training applications in single and multi-user scenarios to complement training in a physical environment. Teams can get an unlimited number of reps at significantly lower cost using these immersive virtual environments. Innovative healthcare providers also use VR to rehabilitate injuries, help service members with PTSD, and more. Haptic feedback can increase the realism of VR training while also reducing overall costs and increasing training effectiveness.
To learn more about creating a professional virtual reality solution for your organization that leverages HaptX Gloves DK2, visit https://macevl.com. To further explore the features of HaptX Gloves DK2, visit https://haptx.com.
For more information, contact:
Edgar Acosta
Managing Partner
MACE Virtual Labs
(832) 930.1732
Brian Hofen
Vice President, Sales
Advanced Input Systems
Media Contact
Edgar Acosta, Mace Virtual Labs, +1 281-844-4139, Edgar@macevl.com
SOURCE Mace Virtual Labs