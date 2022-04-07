Managed service allows Google Cloud customers to run OpenSearch applications and dashboards using the power of BigQuery
PALO ALTO, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mach5 Software, Inc., a next-generation operational analytics company, today announced the launch of Mach5 Search, a revolutionary service that allows customers to run OpenSearch applications and dashboards at scale and cost effectively by leveraging Google BigQuery.
Analysis of event data is a critical component of Security Analytics, SIEM, Observability, APM applications and many other enterprise initiatives. Unfortunately, until now, the companies have been constrained by legacy search solutions which are complex to build and manage, limited in the amount of data they can analyze, and extremely expensive to run at scale.
Mach5 Search enables users to run OpenSearch applications and dashboards using Google BigQuery. Mach5 customers can store all of their data in a single BigQuery environment, and query it using SQL, search, or a combination of the two. Mach5 Search delivers the following benefits for its customers:
- Unlimited scalability. Mach5 Search scales data linearly and virtually without limit. Users are no longer constrained by OpenSearch cluster size limitations.
- Rich business context. With all the data in one place, correlating once-disparate data sets in Mach5 Search is as easy as writing a query. Business and security questions that could not be asked with disparate data are now trivial.
- OpenSearch ecosystem compatibility. Since Mach5 Search is fully compatible with the OpenSearch API, there's no need to rewrite legacy applications. Customers can continue using familiar tools like OpenSearch Dashboards, Beats and LogStash for ingestion pipelines, and APM for monitoring.
- Lower operational cost and complexity. Mach5 Search eliminates the need to deploy and maintain multiple data management systems and complex ETL pipelines required to synchronize event data between search and relational database environments.
- Pay-per-usage pricing model and dramatically lower TCO. Users no longer have to pay for multiple copies of data or unused virtual machines. Paying only for the data stored and the queries run dramatically lowers licensing, cloud infrastructure and operating costs, and results in significant total operating cost savings.
"Search and Analysis of event data is an integral part of modern security and APM applications. Unfortunately, companies with large and complex environments have been poorly served by inflexible, hard-to-scale and expensive tools currently on the market," said Vinayak Borkar, founder and CEO, Mach5 Software. "With Mach5 Search, our customers can now leverage the power of Google BigQuery to run their legacy search applications in a scalable, efficient and cost-effective manner."
"Enabling seamless search capability has become increasingly important for a broad set of analytics use cases like real-time application monitoring, log analytics and security analytics," said Sudhir Hasbe, Senior Director of Product Management at Google Cloud. "We are excited to partner with Mach5 to enable Google Cloud customers to run their search applications on Google BigQuery"
About Mach5 Software Mach5 is a next-generation operational analytics company that provides a managed service that scales OpenSearch workloads cost-effectively using the capabilities of Google BigQuery.
