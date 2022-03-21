WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Macro Solutions, an established leader in the delivery of strategic IT and management consulting, today announced that it has been named a Workday Advisory Services Partner. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.
As a Workday Advisory Services Partner, Macro Solutions will focus on advising customers in the federal sector in a number of areas surrounding the adoption of Workday Government Cloud, which brings together finance, HR, spend management, and analytics in one cloud-based system to help federal agencies operate more strategically, hire and develop a top-performing workforce, and adapt more quickly to change.
Macro Solutions has 21 years of experience working on some of the federal government's largest projects related to human capital management (HCM) and financial management systems. Many of these systems are nearing their end of life, and agency leaders are looking for a modern cloud software replacement. In addition, Macro Solutions is well versed in the security and data governance requirements for cloud environments and large datasets of personally identifiable information (PII). Macro Solutions' holistic approach to data management aligns people and secure business processes, in concert with innovative technologies such as Workday, to answer key business questions and deliver true value.
"Many legacy HCM and financial management systems in the federal government have been slow to modernize," said Amy Wright, CEO, Macro Solutions. "Today's systems need to be more intuitive and flexible and offer self-service capabilities for employees – all reasons why government interest in Workday is so strong. We are delighted to offer our federal customers a dedicated Workday team of experts who will take an agile approach to application delivery."
"In today's changing environment, federal government agencies are looking for agility and insights to help manage their finance and HR demands," said Wayne Bobby, vice president, federal government group, Workday. "We look forward to working with Macro Solutions to advise and help enable our federal government customers to drive business value from their Workday deployments and better understand their organizations' needs."
About Macro Solutions
Macro Solutions is a woman-owned information technology and management consulting firm that helps companies and government organizations select, implement, modernize, integrate, and maintain critical end-to-end business solutions. Assessed at CMMI Maturity Level 3 for both Development and Services, ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 20000:2011 for Information Technology Service Management and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management Systems certifications, Macro Solutions delivers honest, powerful results from the inside, outward.
