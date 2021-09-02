ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MacStadium, Inc., a pioneer in Mac-centric computing, today announced the appointment of Adam Bane as Vice President of Product reporting to MacStadium SVP & CTO Chris Chapman. Bane will lead MacStadium in scaling the company's product team and managing a portfolio of products to deliver on MacStadium's vision of revolutionizing the performance, economics, reliability, and security of scale-out Mac cloud offerings across all markets.
Bane built his career at industry-defining cloud, storage, and technology solutions companies, including Cleversafe (now IBM Cloud), Internap, Oracle, and Fireclick (acquired by Digital River). He has a proven track record of developing strategic product roadmaps and delivering enterprise technologies that meet or exceed all stakeholders' expectations. Most recently, Bane led product management at TidalScale, a Bain Capital portfolio company, where he spearheaded the expansion of TidalScale's distributed inverse-hypervisor technology, capable of aggregating hardware resources from multiple physical servers into a single large virtual machine.
"Adam is an outstanding talent who will be essential to driving our product roadmap forward," said Greg McGraw, CEO of MacStadium. "Adam's experience and proven track record make us certain that Adam is the right product leader for MacStadium. This is a critical moment as we expand our technology-driven solutions to enterprise customers by delivering new products to Fortune 500 customers across multiple market segments."
Bane holds an MBA from Georgia State University and an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering and economics from the University of Virginia.
About MacStadium Inc.
MacStadium provides private cloud solutions built on Apple Mac infrastructure to organizations around the world. Powered by MacStadium, Orka (Orchestration with Kubernetes on Apple) is the only virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure based on Docker and Kubernetes technology. MacStadium, a Summit Partners portfolio company, is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with growing operations in Las Vegas, Silicon Valley, and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at https://www.macstadium.com or on Twitter @MacStadium.
