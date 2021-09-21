ELMA, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By now, most Americans have noticed that store shelves are not stocked as full as they used to be pre-Covid. Whether it's a shortage of workers or shortage of parts, most retailers are finding it hard to meet consumer demand.
Another major factor is the dependence other retailers have on products made overseas, primarily China. There's also a reduced supply of containers and container ships, and the ones that are operational have tripled or quadrupled their shipping rates. That is not an issue for Made in America Store, which access all of its merchandise domestically.
"The current supply chain crisis is yet another reason to buy American and to increase domestic manufacturing capacity," stated Mark Andol, founder and CEO of Made In America Store. "Since our company does not sell products made in other countries, we are not vulnerable to these across the ocean supply chain shortages."
Andol noted one particular Christmas gift item most consumers aren't thinking of just yet – toys. A massive shortage of toys is projected this holiday season, as most toys Americans buy are made overseas.
"Not so with Made in America Store's various product lines of toys, books, puzzles and games," Andol added. "For instance, we are so proud of our relationship with Green Toys, Inc., so named not because of their color, but because of their non-toxic and environmentally friendly toy components."
Andol also suggests that families try to rely less on electronic gadgets, and more on educational, hands-on toys and games the entire family can feel better about bringing into their homes.
"It's a really good idea for kids to "unplug" from screen time weekly, if not daily. Psychologists have already identified the downsides of "addiction" to video games, social media and other screen time that keep kids away from playing outdoors and doing hands-on activities and sports."
Made in America Store has front-ended its holiday supply of toys and games to get ahead of any supply chain and transportation challenges that may transpire closer to the 4th quarter of the year. By making advance purchases of best-selling items, our store is in the position to fulfill the orders of customers who are thinking ahead.
"Please visit our brick and mortar or on-line stores soon to get an early start to holiday gift-buying – even for items that are manufactured in the U.S. – as economists are predicting historic high demand this year," Andol concluded.
