TEANECK, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution software, announced today that for the 15th consecutive year it is named a Top Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics magazine for its innovative and scalable WMS and fully integrated supply chain execution suite. Made4net adds this award to a long list of industry recognition, including the Gartner WMS Magic Quadrant, Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Supply Chain Projects, Food Logistics Top Green Solution Providers, and MyTech Top 20 Retail Technology Providers.
Made4net has grown dramatically and is recognized for offering scalable and adaptable supply chain solutions for warehouses of all sizes and complexities across many industries. The company's end-to-end SCExpert platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency.
"We are honored to be recognized once again as a leading supply chain solution provider," said Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO. "Made4net will continue its ongoing journey as a WMS leader, and we will continue driving the market with innovative and best in class solutions for our customers."
Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 400 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.
About Made4net
Made4net provides best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management software for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.
About Inbound Logistics
Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, offset rising transport costs, and balance transport needs with demand, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at http://www.inboundlogistics.com.
Media Contact
Renee Truttmann, Made4net, 760.201.6243, renee.truttmann@made4net.com
SOURCE Made4net