TEANECK, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain software, today announced a strategic partnership with Doosan Logistics Solutions, a leading logistics innovation IT services provider. Doosan Logistics Solutions will provide consulting, design, implementation, training and support services for the Made4net SCExpert Platform and supply chain execution solutions throughout South Korea.
"Doosan Logistics Solutions has built a great network across Asia, and their expertise in implementing end-to-end supply chain solutions makes them ideal for a partnership with Made4net," said Jean David Benkimoun, GM of EMEA and APAC for Made4net.
"As a systems integrator, Doosan Logistics Solutions serves a wide variety of customers," said Namjoo Chung, Head of SW department. "The number of companies making WMS inquiries has been rapidly increasing, however the local supply of providers is quite limited. We expect Made4net's easy-to-use, accurate and practical software to be quite attractive to customers in many industries, and we look forward to synergies with our System Integrator business."
About Doosan Logistics Solutions
Doosan Logistics Solutions is a system integrator that provides turnkey solutions by combining warehouse design and consulting, warehouse process control software, and material handling systems. Their network covers ten Asian countries including Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the rest of the southeast Asian market.
About Made4net
With customers in 30 countries and solutions in 20+ languages, Made4net is a leading global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems and supply chain software that help organizations of all sizes improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert platform is adaptable, configurable and scalable to provide maximum Speed-to-PivotTM for ever-changing supply chains. Made4net solutions provide real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved throughput.
