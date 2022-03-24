TEANECK, N.J., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, announced it will share supply chain best practice insights at its presentation, "The Mastermind of Micro-fulfillment Centers" at MODEX 2022, the largest international supply chain expo, in Atlanta on Wednesday, March 30, at 11:30am ET. The presentation is complimentary for MODEX attendees, and registration for the show is available here.
Running a modern distribution facility with emphasis on speed, agility, and automation requires cutting-edge technology. In the world of micro-fulfillment centers, this is even more important as these operations are driven by one main objective – deliver customers' orders quickly and accurately.
Amit Levy, Made4net EVP of Customer Solutions and Strategy, will show attendees how the right Warehouse Management System (WMS) / Warehouse Execution system (WES) is the driving force to orchestrating and optimizing the equipment, labor, orders, and processes in micro-fulfillment facilities. Learn the difference between a Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Execution System (WES), and Warehouse Control System (WCS), and how they can streamline processes, give you more control with real-time data and visibility, increase throughput and provide outstanding SLAs.
Key takeaways include:
- How the right WMS can be the central driver for various components in your micro-fulfillment facilities, synchronizing warehouse labor, automation and equipment, orders and processes
- Key WMS/WES features to look for when managing automation solutions (robotics, AS/RS, VLM's, etc.)
- How to increase throughput and service to your customers with a fully integrated micro-fulfillment strategy
- How streamlined warehouse systems can decrease complexity, improve data accuracy and enable real-time control
In addition to presenting, Made4net will also exhibit at MODEX in Booth #C7792. Supply Chain experts will be on hand to demonstrate Made4net warehouse management and extended supply chain solutions.
About Made4net
With customers in 30 countries and solutions in 20+ languages, Made4net is a leading global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems and supply chain software that help organizations of all sizes improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert platform is adaptable, configurable and scalable to provide maximum Speed-to-Pivot™ for ever-changing supply chains. Made4net solutions provide real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved throughput.
