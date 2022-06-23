The new release aligns with the company's commitment to deliver supply chain execution software that equips customers to rapidly adapt to changing market and customer requirements
TEANECK, N.J., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global leader in cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management systems (WMS) software, announced today the latest release of their SCExpert software, version 4.12. This new release aligns with the company's commitment to deliver supply chain execution solutions that equip customers to pivot quickly, affordably, seamlessly, with maximum user configurability, and minimal need for additional professional services.
SCExpert is an all-in-one suite of warehouse, transportation, labor and yard management solutions that can be individually deployed, modified or combined as needed. Built on Microsoft technology and based on Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), SCExpert makes it considerably easier to turn on incremental warehouses, add solutions as needed, and modify core business rules and workflows to suit new requirements that emerge as a business grows.
The new release includes a new look and feel, new login options with various external authentication providers, new label design capabilities, and many more features that make SCExpert even easier to deploy and use.
Specific enhancements include:
- A Refreshed User Interface: A new look and feel based on customer feedback includes features like redesigned action bars to enable more intuitive use of the system.
- Security Enhancements: Newly implemented support for single-sign-on (SSO) in certain instances means logging into SCExpert has never been easier or more secure.
- A New Label Designer: A new drag-and-drop based screen editor lets users create ZPL labels in a flash. The editor includes templates that are easy to resize and customize. There's no need to upload files or use third party software for designing labels.
- Enhanced Inventory Control Capabilities: System upgrades allow users to more easily track and trace inventory adjustments and related reason codes and allow for more flexibility in executing warehouse transactions, including reversing receiving and picking tasks.
Duff Davidson, CEO of Made4net, said, "If the last two years have taught business owners anything, it's that quickly changing market and customer requirements are the new normal. Today, more than ever, success hinges on having critical business systems that enable organizations to rapidly adapt to change. Our version 4.12 release adds more the kind of functionality our clients need to pivot as needed."
About Made4net
Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpert™ platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including Gartner's Magic Quadrant for WMS.
