NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MadHive, the enterprise software platform that powers modern media, has agreed to a $100 million deal with SADA, the global business and technology consultancy, to significantly expand its use of Google Cloud. A Google Cloud premier partner, SADA will assist with the integration as MadHive doubles its $50 million Google Cloud investment deal announced last year to support the company's explosive growth.
MadHive's infrastructure-as-a-service enterprise software continues to rapidly accelerate local OTT reach extension across major broadcasters including Fox, Hearst, Scripps and TEGNA's Premion. More recently, DTC brands and agencies aiming to target more precise audiences beyond social media, such as the computer security company McAfee, have bolstered MadHive's client roster and further fueled its 100% YOY revenue growth.
"Over the past year, MadHive has been in a period of hyper-growth as broadcasters and brands adopt our technology to power their cross-channel advertising efforts," said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive. "This increased investment in SADA and Google Cloud will allow MadHive to create an even stronger infrastructure that allows for lightning-speed insights and campaign optimizations, while solving widespread industry problems like fraud, transparency, privacy and interoperability for our clients."
By doubling its investment in Google Cloud, MadHive will strengthen its ability to deliver:
— Baked in fraud detection and prevention
— The most accurate forecaster in OTT, allowing customers to predict the success of a campaign against specific inventory and audiences
— Advanced targeting capabilities that fully comply with GDPR and CCPA privacy regulations
— Simplified, full-stack software that removes unnecessary middlemen and their fees
— Interoperability across various screens and channels, including digital out of home, digital audio, display, and more
"We're excited to see the team of experts at SADA expand their work with MadHive," said Carolee Gearhart, Channel Chief at Google Cloud. "Google Cloud partners like SADA are creating tremendous value for customers, and through this partnership, SADA will support MadHive's growth with Google Cloud's flexible, scalable, and secure infrastructure and services."
Google Cloud offers massive processing power and sophisticated machine learning capabilities, which allows for cross-screen planning and precision targeting. SADA's expertise has helped MadHive save 60% on cloud services with Google Cloud by building more efficient scaling systems.
"Our extensive expertise in scaling Google Cloud operations will allow MadHive to spend its time more effectively researching, iterating and deploying technology that is revolutionizing the advertising industry," said Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA. "Our team of cloud experts support MadHive with everything from implementation and scaling to cost optimization, security and problem solving with Google Cloud engineers."
About MadHive
MadHive is an enterprise software company that powers modern media. MadHive's advertising suite provides tools for audience forecasting, precision targeting and activation, and cross-screen attribution against its proprietary OTT-first device graph. Customers include advertisers that leverage MadHive's next-generation cryptography to prevent fraud and increase margins, and broadcast giants that leverage the platform to power their digital TV offerings.
About SADA
SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and the 2021 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at http://www.sada.com.
