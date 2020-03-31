SOLON, Ohio, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Electric Products is proud to announce the new Smart Shield™ Nail Guard, the latest product launching from its Sparks Innovation Center, the electrical industry's first crowd-sourced approach to new product development. This innovative steel nail guard has a unique cylindrical shape that better protects wires and cable in wood framing from stray nails or screws. The concept was submitted by inventor Bruce Turner of San Jose, California.
The Smart Shield™ protects wires and cables on both sides of a stud, eliminating the need for multiple standard nail plates. It's also easier to install than standard nail plates and eliminates drywall bulge caused by using surface mounted nail plates. The unique design also eliminates hand injuries from sharp edges commonly found on traditional nail plates. Smart Shield™ is resistant to direct strikes from nail guns and screws and prevents damage to electrical power cables that could short the conductors and start a fire. Click here to view our Smart Shield™ demonstration video.
Turner has been brainstorming with patentable ideas since he was seven years old. He got the idea for Smart Shield™ when he was working on the job.
"I was remodeling a home and I realized I can't drywall if my life depended on it, and the traditional nail plates I was using created unsightly bulges," said Turner. "Smart Shield™ is easier to install, but it also made the job safer because it stops you from striking wires from either side of the wall."
This new product is now available to the public for sampling. The first 2,000 inquirers will receive a free sample kit with five Smart Shields™, designed to help them save time before, during and after conduit installation. Visit https://meproducts.net/smartshield to learn more.
This product release comes from Madison Electric Products' Sparks Innovation Center, the industry's first crowd-sourced approach to new product development. Inventors are invited to share their product ideas with the Sparks Innovation Center and apply for the chance to develop a contract allowing their product to be made and sold with support from Madison Electric and its experts.
"We have marketing. We have the sales channel. We have the distribution channel. We have the manufacturing capability," said Rob Fisher, vice president of marketing for Madison Electric Products. "What we need are the innovative and relevant ideas that help electricians and contractors work smarter, more safely and efficiently. We're always excited to work with inventors like Turner to bring innovative products to the market."
Inventors and electricians with great ideas can submit their product proposal to the Sparks Innovation Center for consideration through a simple, transparent and free process at sparks.meproducts.net.
The Sparks Innovation Center has also produced inventions like the Smart Box™ Shark Tooth™ fixture box, the only box that cuts its own hole, MEIBB intersystem bonding bridge that connects directly to the meter socket and provides protection for the main ground wire and the Stingray, used to run help pull cable through a drop ceiling without damaging the grid.
About Madison Electric
Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with a main distribution facility in Duluth, Georgia, Madison Electric is revolutionizing the electrical industry with new attitudes, new processes, new procedures and new products–growing smartly into a spirited, innovative, and inspired organization built on the visionary legacy of its founder and the ongoing commitment to deliver the highest quality products to customers. Madison Electric is the innovative source and industry thought leader for product development through the electrical industry's first crowd-sourced approach to new product development, the Sparks Innovation Center.
Contact: Rob Fisher
Email: rfisher@meproducts.net