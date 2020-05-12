NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Logic, a leading global Account Based Marketing (ABM) platform, earned top placements in G2.com's Spring 2020 Grid Reports. Madison Logic is ranked as both a Leader for Account Based Advertising and a High Performer for Marketing Account Intelligence. Clients also cited in their reviews the ease of use and the quality of support when using the ML Platform™.
"In uncertain times, the need for revenue-based marketing and superior ROI has never been more critical. It is imperative for organizations to align toward sales goals through ABM strategies and focus on 100% performance-driven media," said Tom O'Regan, CEO, Madison Logic. "We are honored to see clients recognize our ABM platform as a valuable tool and for G2 to rank us as a leader based on our own customer feedback. It is also rewarding to see our user communities recognize the strength of our solutions, from ABM advertising to account identification and measurement."
Reviewers on G2.com praise Madison Logic's commitment to its partners, reliability, and user experience. They also applaud their ABM, targeting strength, abilities to aggregate rich data on key target accounts, as well as their global reach and scale in regions outside the U.S. This earns Madison Logic the number four spot in the top eight account based advertising platforms.
"New marketing technologies have rapidly changed the way B2B organizations identify, target, and engage with prospective customers," said Malachi Threadgill, Principal Analyst (Account Based Marketing) at Forrester. "Many tools that were once considered rare and exclusive are now key components of marketing strategies, and according to SiriusDecisions research*, marketing technology now represents more than 20% of the average marketing budget. This rise in technology adoption and spending has, in turn, increased the variety of offerings and providers."
A representative from Limelight Networks, Inc., one of Madison Logic's many strategic clients that provided positive reviews on G2.com writes: "Madison Logic is a valued partner, committed to helping Limelight achieve its goals. Madison Logic has helped Limelight to drive targeted demand for over five years. The team works in close collaboration with us to develop and execute programs that engage our key target accounts. They also assist us in identifying previously undiscovered accounts that are actively searching for the type of solutions Limelight offers."
The Spring 2020 Grid® Reports are based on G2.com's unique algorithm that calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time. Madison Logic's leading category placements signify the company's steadfast ability to provide B2B marketers with the ABM solutions they need to target the right accounts at the right time. This is further evident through the company's recently announced platform integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions' Marketing Analytics APIs. Joint LinkedIn and Madison Logic clients can now measure accounts across three marketing channels on one unified, integrated platform to make smarter marketing and sales decisions.
About Madison Logic
Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer journey. For more information, please visit www.madisonlogic.com.
*SiriusDecisions Research Brief "How to Align Account-Based Marketing Tools with the Demand Unit Waterfall™"
PR Contact:
Mackenzie Gavel
Account Supervisor
Kite Hill PR
mackenzie@kitehillpr.com