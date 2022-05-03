ML Platform release enables B2B organizations to dynamically personalize messaging and content across channels to accelerate the buying journey
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account Based Marketing (ABM) platform, announces a new LinkedIn Audiences integration as the latest release of Journey Acceleration within the ML Platform. The integration allows marketers to seamlessly share lists of accounts from ML Insights to LinkedIn Campaign Manager to be used for LinkedIn ad targeting and unify their ABM strategy across multiple channels to increase account engagement and accelerate the sales cycle.
With the new Journey Acceleration integration with LinkedIn ads, B2B marketers can optimize the account experience across the sales cycle through:
- Optimized Account Insights: Adopt ML Insights, a unified signal of the companies most likely to purchase, combined with data from your marketing automation and CRM platform to identify the accounts most likely to convert.
- Advanced Cross-Channel Program Activation: Deliver personalized messaging and content on LinkedIn using any LinkedIn ad format to maximize account engagement alongside ABM Content Syndication and ABM Display Advertising.
- Enhanced Measurement and Pipeline Insights: Easily understand how accounts are progressing through their journey, effectively target the buying committee at each stage of the sales cycle and increase ROI through a unified view of your ABM strategy.
"Today's buying environment requires enterprise marketers to engage the buying committee as they research solutions across the entire web, including LinkedIn as the dominant B2B social network," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic. "By leveraging ML Insights to prioritize and engage accounts globally across multiple channels, marketers can now seamlessly activate a unified multi-channel strategy to accelerate the sales cycle from within the ML Platform."
Madison Logic believes the enhanced capabilities within this latest ML Platform release is validated by recent research from VP Analyst Suzanne White at Gartner titled "Improve Buyer Engagement and Conversion by Adding Journey Context to Personas," which states, "Based on the 2020 Gartner Technology Marketing Benchmarks Survey, technology marketers that include buyer journey data in their targeting methodology are more likely to have higher conversion rates through early stages of the marketing funnel."*
"The insights we've gained through our work with Madison Logic have helped shape how we approach developing our multi-channel marketing strategies. The ML platform's accessibility, LinkedIn integration, and analytics capabilities help us reach the right customers, tell more cohesive stories, prioritize what matters most to our customers, and improve the overall effectiveness of our campaigns," said David Velez, Global Head of Social at Amazon Web Services.
Madison Logic and LinkedIn customers also benefit from Madison Logic's existing LinkedIn Reporting and ROI integration as part of the ML Platform. With the ability to visualize and measure activity throughout the entire marketing funnel, marketers can create a unified view of their multi-channel programs, including LinkedIn ads for up to 10,000 accounts to reveal account progression and the true drivers of conversion across each campaign. The single view allows customers to take a data-driven approach to campaign optimization and uncover the content and advertising that most effectively drives account engagement, accelerates sales cycles, and impacts pipeline and ROI.
This release builds on the positive momentum of its recent announcements of record growth in revenue retention and the company's fourth consecutive Leader status for "Marketing Account Intelligence" by G2, a leading third-party review site for B2B technology buyers. The Spring 2022 recognition of ML Insights within the ML Platform further validates the ease with which enterprise marketers can identify in-market accounts and prioritize the right individuals to engage within those accounts.
About Madison Logic
The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables enterprise organizations to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.
