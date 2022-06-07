ML Platform is recognized for second consecutive year for its ability to prioritize accounts, validate revenue impact, and accelerate every stage of the sales cycle
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account Based Marketing (ABM) platform, today announced that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global advisory and consulting firm, named Madison Logic a 2022 Technology Leader in its SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the global ABM market.
The annual report provides a detailed analysis of the global ABM market dynamics, major industry trends, and leading ABM vendors. Madison Logic stood out among the top four vendors analyzed for its sophisticated, cloud-based ML Platform and key technology differentiators, including comprehensive account prioritization signals, global reach, buying committee engagement, advanced multi-channel measurement, and customer success.
"Successful enterprise marketers leverage account-based strategies to accelerate growth," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic. "Our continued position as a Technology Leader within this report further validates the success Madison Logic has in providing marketers responsible for revenue growth with a competitive edge to prioritize and engage the right accounts across every stage of the sales cycle."
Madison Logic's market-leading approach enables large enterprise and fast-growing middle-market companies to leverage a combined data set of three independent signals to identify and prioritize companies demonstrating the highest propensity to purchase, activate data-driven programs globally across the primary channels revenue marketers rely on, and measure the direct impact on pipeline and business growth.
According to Megha Rungta, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Madison Logic's multi-channel ABM media activation and measurement platform titled the ML Platform helps B2B organizations in designing and improving compelling campaign strategies and effectively engaging with the accounts across their journey. The company continues to deliver value to its customers through its key technology differentiators, including comprehensive account prioritization signals, global reach, buying committee engagement, advanced multi-channel measurement, and customer success." Megha added: "With its ability to cater to diverse use cases, robust product strategy and roadmap, and strong industry expertise, Madison Logic has received a strong rating across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the leader in the SPARK Matrix: Account-Based Marketing Platform, 2022."
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix analysis includes a comprehensive review of global ABM market dynamics, trends, vendor solutions, and competitive forces. The study provides an analysis and ranking of 17 ABM vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, empowering ABM Marketers to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.
About Madison Logic
The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation, and measurement platform enables enterprise organizations to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.
