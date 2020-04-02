FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As restaurants and bars make the shift to selling online, they're not the only businesses that will need to shift quickly to allow customers to order from wherever they are.
Madwire® and Marketing 360® today announced the launch of their All-In-One Online Ordering Solution for restaurants, cafes, bars, and all other businesses who want to enable customers to order online for pick-up at their location or have it delivered locally. The new Websites 360® Shop App by Marketing 360 makes it possible.
With this solution, consumers can order from the business' website, Facebook, or Instagram and come pick up their order when it's ready, or, if the business is able, have it delivered.
The All-In-One Online Ordering Solution includes:
- The online ordering platform for in-store pickup or delivery
- Ability to leverage discount coupons
- Ability to sell digital gift cards
- Next-day payouts for payment processing
- A website builder (CMS) for a full website or for online orders only
The Websites 360 Shop App provides all the technology needed to create a menu or store online, set up secure payment processing (with flat rates that never change), and a drag-and-drop website builder that is easy for businesses to create and update their menu or catalog of offerings.
Marketing 360 is offering the first 2 months of the Websites 360 Shop App for free to all business owners who sign up before April 30th. To learn more, visit https://onlineordering.mywebsites360.com/
About Madwire® and Marketing 360®
Madwire® is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. Through it's brands - Marketing 360®, Websites 360®, SpaceCraft™ and Top Rated Local® – they enable SMBs to do everything from build a website to accept payments, manage leads and customers, appointments, online reviews, social media, business listings, content marketing, multi-channel digital advertising campaigns and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow. Marketing 360 is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with an additional office in Austin, Texas.
Contact:
Farra Lanzer
970-541-3284
237140@email4pr.com
Additional Sources:
https://www.marketing360.com/blog/online-ordering-for-your-restaurant/