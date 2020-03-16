FAIRFAX, Va., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Aerospace ("MAG"), an industry leader in providing and enabling real-time situational awareness, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AASKI Technology ("AASKI"). The addition of AASKI's advanced engineering capabilities, bench of 400 engineering professionals, and reputation for excellence with its customers solidifies the company's market position as the go-to provider of full spectrum C5ISR solutions across the globe to the US Government, its allies, and commercial customers. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.
"When considering all our options, the one that stood out the most is the fastest growing company serving the Department of Defense, MAG Aerospace, and the outstanding support that they provide to the Warfighter. It is an honor to join such an exceptional company," said Bharat Parikh, AASKI CEO. "Joining two cultures that create an environment for continued growth and success for all our employees was a discriminating factor in selecting MAG as our partner for the future," said Rina Parikh, AASKI President and Founder.
AASKI provides professional services for planning, designing, implementing, securing, and managing highly complex, mission-critical networks and systems. AASKI delivers complete lifecycle communications, infrastructure, and support for the world's most demanding clients – from the US DoD to leading communication service providers. AASKI is a Prime Contractor with a tremendous track record in bidding, winning, and executing large-scale contracts.
"When we think excellence in end-to-end communications, logistics and lifecycle management, we think AASKI Technology," said Joe Fluet, MAG CEO. "That reputation has been established over 23 years of Mission Focused, Customer Centric work. We are proud to have AASKI join the MAG Aerospace team with the shared goal of making the world smaller and safer."
About MAG Aerospace
MAG Aerospace, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a leader in providing and enabling technology to deliver real-time situational understanding and help its customers make the world smaller and safer. MAG delivers full spectrum C5ISR Services (integration, operations, training, and technical services) and other specialty aviation to federal, international, civilian, and commercial customers around the world. MAG's team of 1,200+ C5ISR professionals deliver C5ISR and other technology solutions on six continents in support of its customers' missions. For more information on MAG Aerospace, please visit www.magaero.com.
About AASKI Technology
AASKI Technology (AASKI), founded in 1997, is a New Jersey-based government contractor created with a simple goal: be Mission Focused and Customer Centric. With this goal, AASKI provides independent consulting to customers with an emphasis on delivering quality services at a reasonable cost, but most importantly driving results. AASKI supplies Systems Engineering, Project/Acquisition Management, and Logistics and Testing Services with a wealth of expertise in networking technologies that provide next generation integrated communications platforms for the end user.