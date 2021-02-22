REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Breakthrough, peer-reviewed research from Dr. Sonny Magana was shown to double student learning productivity regardless of grade band or content area. The Ventura County Office of Education has partnered with Magana Education to expand their highly successful CyberTeacher training system with the new CyberLeader Lab.
Teachers need ample experiences as cyber learners to become masterful cyber teachers. CyberTeacher Lab is an innovative, experiential, professional development program that helps overburdened teachers learn how to work less, teach better, and increase student learning productivity in online, hybrid, and in-person environments.
Educational leaders also need ample experiences with highly reliable cyber learning methods to become masterful cyber leaders. CyberLeader Lab is designed to help leaders experience highly reliable methods for measurably improving learning and wellbeing in online, hybrid, and in-person classrooms. With peer-reviewed effect sizes of 1.6 and higher, CyberLeader Lab offers powerful, research-based lesson frames that can be used immediately to accelerate student learning in any learning environment.
Dr. Julie Judd Ed.D., the Chief Technology Officer for the Ventura County Office of Education said, "I've been an educator for over 30 years. During that time, I've seen pedagogical trends wax and wane. However, I believe Magana's T3 Framework is here to stay. The T3 EduProtocols Cyber Learning Lab blew my mind and immediately changed my teaching. Learning the new EdTech tools was cool but understanding the WHY and HOW to use these tools during a collaborative, online learning experience was so powerful. I am now able to present to my adult learners in an engaging and meaningful way which empowers their learning."
"The research evidence is abundantly clear: Learners need to be more involved in planning for their learning, contributively expressing and representing their knowledge growth, and appraising their own learning growth collectively," says Dr. Magana, CEO of Magana Education. "Building better cyber learning environments is how we'll reverse the 'Pandemic Slide Effect' and accelerate the K12 educational recovery process."
About Magana Education
Magana Education is committed to making the world a better place by transforming the highest quality educational research available into practical strategies and tools that accelerate wellbeing and learning productivity. An Oxford Research Scholar, award-winning teacher, and best-selling author, Dr. Magana is an online learning pioneer who created and served as principal of Washington State's first CyberSchool in 1995.
About the Ventura County Office of Education
The Ventura County Office of Education (VCOE) is committed to expanding access to quality education for all. We provide fiscal, training and technology support services to local school districts, helping to maintain and improve lifelong educational opportunities. VCOE offers an extensive calendar of professional development and educational courses and seminars at our state-of-the-art conference center in Camarillo. We also operate schools that serve educationally disadvantaged students, provide career education programs and coordinate countywide academic competitions.
CyberLab Reviews:
Dr. Magana's revolutionary work is the vaccine for education's virus. The combined impact of the T3 Framework & EduProtocols CyberTeacher is powerful and needs to be in all school districts now! —Claire Ratfield National Board-Certified Teacher Johns Hopkins University Teaching Excellence Award Orange County Teacher of the Year
This was hands down one the best professional development sessions I've ever been to! CyberLeader Lab had a variety of resources that were filled with research-based effective practices. Thank you for making this experience highly engaging and so worthwhile. —Jennifer Calderon Assistant Principal Hesperia Unified School District
By far this was the best professional development ever! The experience was fantastic, and I'm excited to apply the T3 EduProtocols in my online classroom! If every teacher enrolls in CyberLab we can transform education! —Marina Hendrickson French and Inquiry Design Teacher Stockton Unified School District
Dr. Sonny Magana has made a significant contribution to innovation in education with his important T3 Framework. He has advanced our understanding of the Visible Learning a major step forward. The T3 Framework is credible, powerful, and exciting; Let's do it! —John Hattie, Director of the Melbourne Education Research Institute, University of Melbourne
The T3 Framework is a brilliant breakthrough in our understanding and use of technology for learning. For those of us working on the frontier of deep learning, the T3 Framework is a much-needed gift. —Michael Fullan, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus OISE/University of Toronto
