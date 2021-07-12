MIAMI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced an outstanding close to the second quarter of 2021 with impressive results across all areas of the business. The company's success is attributed to the continual development and delivery of new solutions that enable its customers to leverage a modern and fully integrated logistics platform.
Exceptional fiscal performance continued this quarter for Magaya, delivering Q2 results above expectations and ending the first half of the year with strong sales growth and operating margin expansion. Innovating its technology and solution offering across every layer of the logistics industry, the company continues to gain share in the import and export markets, contributing to an on target revenue attainment YTD. With a focus on mid-market to enterprise logistics providers, Magaya welcomed more than 130 new customers in the first half of 2021, including banner names in the logistics industry such as Crowley Maritime. The performance for the first half of the year has poised Magaya on an upward growth trajectory toward its year-over-year revenue target of 30 percent.
Key Business Highlights for Q2:
- Magaya launched its long-awaited next-generation mobile warehouse management app for Google Android™ and Apple iOS operating systems, Flow WMS. Met with strong interest from Magaya customers and new business alike, Flow WMS enables warehouse operators to enjoy all the benefits of modern handheld devices with the power and flexibility of a complete mobile warehouse management system.
- Magaya launched its Digital Contract Exchange (DCX) for Catapult QMS by Magaya that enables faster, easier, and more accurate transfer of rate data between ocean carriers and freight forwarders or shippers by integrating rate data directly in the solution, providing full and fast coverage of rate data.
- Magaya continues to navigate through COVID-19 with a focus on ensuring the safety of its employees with protective measures in place for an optional return to the office as well as providing the technology to its customers and partners enabling them to perform their best whether working remotely, in the office or the warehouse.
- Magaya was named a Leader in the first-ever Grid® Report for Freight Management by G2.com, Inc. Magaya earned the coveted Leader position on the Summer 2021 Grid® Report for Freight Management with high scores across the board in the areas of return on investment, user adoption, implementation, and customer satisfaction.
- Magaya was named one of the Top 20 Technology vendors in Logistics by Enterprise Viewpoint, further solidifying the company's momentum and underscoring the value delivered to its customers in a digital world.
"At a time when freight forwarders and logistics service providers are increasingly seeking out ways to digitize and modernize operations, Magaya continues to lead the way," said Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and service positions Magaya at the forefront of the logistics industry digital revolution as we continue to expand our addressable market and help our customers to be resilient and evolve. As we turn to the second half of 2021, stay tuned for more exciting news coming from Magaya."
About Magaya Corporation
Magaya Corporation develops the leading platform in logistics and supply chain automation. The Magaya Ecosystem – consisting of Magaya Supply Chain and its collection of value-added apps and extensions, ACELYNK ABI, and Catapult Rate Management – delivers flexible, interoperable, modular solutions for the supply chain industry. Whether used together as an integrated logistics software platform or independently, Magaya solutions are designed to enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to ensuring our customers' success through our innovative solutions and comprehensive array of related professional services. We take great pride in our people, experts in the field of logistics automation, who are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers. Visit http://www.magaya.com to learn more.
