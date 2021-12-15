MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced the release of its Magaya Supply Chain SaaS product, architected on PostgreSQL, the world's number one enterprise open source database.
Optimized for the cloud, the PostgreSQL database offers a host of benefits starting with highly available and reliable services, essential for maintaining a system of record like Magaya Supply Chain. Plus, PostgreSQL is strongly regarded for its high security and redundancy, additional important factors for business continuity.
"At Magaya, our purpose is to help logistics companies accelerate their growth with the use of modern technology. We're thrilled to introduce our re-architected flagship solution to our valued customers, and to even more companies in the market," commented Jose Javier Perez, Magaya Chief Technology Officer.
As freight forwarders digitize a growing part of their businesses, PostgreSQL offers a solid foundation to ensure optimal performance and enhanced scalability, reliability, and availability for businesses of ALL sizes, from SMB to enterprise. For Magaya Supply Chain users, the benefits of PostgreSQL come at no added database license costs, unlike software that runs on commercial databases. That translates to significant cost savings, all with zero downtime, state-of-the-art encryption in compliance with SOC 1 and SOC 2 certification requirements.
"Magaya Supply Chain is the freight forwarding and warehouse management component of the Magaya Digital Freight Platform. This platform delivers the technology foundation modern freight forwarders need to compete in an increasingly competitive market, and the update to PostgreSQL makes the platform more secure with faster performance and better reliability," said Jose Yoniel Garcia, Chief R&D Officer and Co-Founder at Magaya.
About Magaya Corporation
Magaya delivers a Digital Freight Platform that accelerates growth with flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based solutions designed to optimize and digitize end-to-end logistics operations and customer experience. Whether used together as an integrated digital freight platform or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, enhance the customer experience, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to ensuring our customers' success through our innovative technology and comprehensive array of related professional services. We take great pride in our people, experts in the field of logistics automation, who are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.
