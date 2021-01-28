DORAL, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain automation software, is proud to report substantial revenue growth at the close of 2020. Attributed to the addition of more than 1200 new logos and customer engagements combined, two strategic acquisitions, innovative product releases, expanded alliances, and industry recognition, Magaya is poised with the momentum needed for a successful start to 2021.
As e-commerce continues to take hold of our everyday lives, the freight forwarding industry and logistics services sector are evolving at a rapid pace. In the face of new hurdles, logistics companies are turning to technology in record numbers as they seek to find new ways to architect resilience, reduce costs, and compete in a crowded market.
Despite challenging economic conditions since the beginning of 2020, Magaya has accelerated its growth curve as companies realize the need for innovative technology that helps supply chain businesses boost visibility, better serve customers, and grow the bottom line. In 2020, Magaya announced a variety of enhancements to its comprehensive logistics technology platform, including an augmented reality app for the Dimensioner, a connector for QuickBooks Online accounting software, and an AMS Query extension for customs compliance, among many other product innovations.
In Q3, Magaya announced a pair of strategic acquisitions, welcoming Catapult, an industry-leading rate management solution, and ACELYNK, a best-of-breed ACE-certified automated broker interface (ABI) customs compliance platform, increasing Magaya's global footprint. Magaya also expanded its partnerships around the world, announcing a strategic alliance with Tsol in Mexico and collaborations with BlueX and CocoonFMS, adding value to the Magaya Ecosystem with new features and extending the company's presence in global markets.
The industry has taken note of the company's success, with Magaya being named a Top Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics in the Spring and three straight quarters of occupying the Leader quadrant in the G2 Grid Report on Warehouse Management Solutions.
"With all of the challenges faced in 2020, we're proud of the Magaya team and the effort put forth to support colleagues, customers, and partners - a true testament to our company culture. Looking forward, we're very excited about what the future has in store for us in 2021," said Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "We have ambitious plans to disrupt the industry with incredible new AI-assisted solutions, helping our valued customers reach new heights in productivity. Plus, we're eager to welcome our first Customer Advisory Board cohort this quarter, fostering novel opportunities for collaboration, networking, and feedback."
About Magaya
Magaya Corporation develops the leading platform in logistics and supply chain automation. The Magaya Ecosystem – consisting of Magaya Supply Chain and its collection of value-added apps and extensions, ACELYNK ABI, and Catapult Rate Management – delivers flexible, interoperable, modular solutions for the supply chain industry. Whether used together as an integrated logistics software platform or independently, Magaya solutions are designed to enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to ensuring our customers' success through our innovative solutions and comprehensive array of related professional services. We take great pride in our people, experts in the field of logistics automation, who are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers. Visit magaya.com to learn more.
