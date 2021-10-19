MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain automation software, has launched a new Freight Allocation and Incentive Management extension for Catapult QMS by Magaya, helping shippers meet their ocean carrier allocation commitments with better data visibility and control.
In today's market, space is at an all-time premium and carriers are providing only so much allocated capacity for shippers to use. Keeping up with allocation commitments and tracking progress towards achieving incentives requires shippers to stay on top of a lot of data points. This process has traditionally been done in offline, disparate spreadsheets and dashboards. That makes companies vulnerable to error, plus it puts data in silos, leaving key stakeholders out of the loop.
The Freight Allocation and Incentive Management extension for Catapult QMS modernizes the allocation management process with a consolidated view of all allocation commitments right in the Catapult QMS screen. With built-in dashboards and allocation data where users need it most, the extension provides better visibility and greater convenience to drive informed booking decisions based on allocation commitment performance.
"At Magaya, we are always on the lookout for ways to help logistics services providers streamline and simplify operations, increase visibility, and boost profits - and the new Freight Allocation and Incentive Management extension hits all those notes," said Jose Yoniel Garcia, Chief R&D Officer and Co-Founder at Magaya. "We're excited to bring yet another solution to the market to help logistics services providers accelerate their growth with the use of modern technology."
