MIAMI, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced a strong start to 2021, surpassing its ambitious revenue goals for the first quarter. This represents year-over-year revenue growth of 27% for the quarter.
Delivering solid revenue and profitability in the first fiscal quarter of 2021, Magaya's success was driven by leveraging its recent acquisitions of ACELYNK and Catapult to accelerate new sales as well as add value to existing customers through cross-sell opportunities. Aligning the complexities of shipping, warehousing, tracking and visibility, rates, quotes, accounting, and compliance with a single, data-driven platform, the Magaya logistics automation platform delivers unmatched feature depth that helps its customers grow and compete in the face of continued challenging market conditions and a dynamic industry environment.
Celebrating its 20th year in business, the company has not only enjoyed recent fiscal success but also industry acclamation, earning the coveted Leader spot in the Grid® Report for Warehouse Management by G2.com, Inc. for the third straight quarter. The Leader title is a reflection of Magaya's commitment to customer service, innovation, and excellence, and is based on data provided by verified users of the software.
The company's dedication to customer satisfaction is evidenced by consistently outstanding results in reviews as well as high retention and referral rates. Always seeking to help customers make the most of their software, Magaya has also released 10 new educational videos since the start of 2021.
Plus, Magaya was also once again named a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics. The publication's editorial team hand-selects high-value logistics IT providers that help companies drive efficiencies, provide visibility, and hone execution.
"Our strong market position has enabled us to start the year with phenomenal success," said Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "Our core business is exceptionally solid and growing ahead of our expectations as we continue to leverage our technology innovation, industry-experienced leadership, and competitive advantage to deliver on our long-term growth opportunities."
About Magaya Corporation
Magaya Corporation develops the leading platform in logistics and supply chain automation. The Magaya Ecosystem – consisting of Magaya Supply Chain and its collection of value-added apps and extensions, ACELYNK ABI, and Catapult Rate Management – delivers flexible, interoperable, modular solutions for the supply chain industry. Whether used together as an integrated logistics software platform or independently, Magaya solutions are designed to enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to ensuring our customers' success through our innovative solutions and comprehensive array of related professional services. We take great pride in our people, experts in the field of logistics automation, who are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers. Visit magaya.com to learn more.
