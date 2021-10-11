MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On average, in the United States, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, and 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. That's why Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain automation software, is raising funds and creating awareness to support breast cancer research in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Magaya employees will be raising funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the largest private funder of breast cancer research and the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country. Magaya has pledged to match employee donations to a maximum of $5000, doubling the impact. The company is also raising awareness by promoting the Pink Ribbon campaign online and at its employee events in October.
"Chances are, you or someone you know has been affected by cancer. I know this all too well," commented Magaya CEO Gary Nemmers, a proud and grateful 15-year, two-time cancer survivor. "Too many families have lived through the challenge of cancer. Every dollar raised gets us closer to eradicating this disease. As the vice-chair of the board of The Climb Back from Cancer Survivorship Institute, my role is to ensure that anyone in need, with any type of cancer, anywhere in the world could have access to the Climb Back from Cancer Survivorship Program for the newly diagnosed − offered at no charge! To learn more about the program, or to download a free copy, I invite you to visit the program's site, http://www.SurviveCANcer.ca. Together, we can make a difference."
To support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or to learn more about its mission and impact, visit bcrf.org.
