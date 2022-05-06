Magento ranks among the 10 most popular eCommerce platforms. DesignRush reached out to experts to discover how to migrate from Magento 1 to 2 efficiently.
MIAMI, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Magento is one of the 10 most popular eCommerce platforms. It powers 67,789 online stores, according to Datanyze. The release of Magento 2 aims to improve the shopping experience by incorporating advanced features, including better security, faster loading times and enhanced usability.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the tips on how to migrate from Magento 1 to 2.
1) CREATE A MIGRATION PLAN
According to Vishal Lakhani, CEO at Rock Technolabs, the key to migrating from Magento 1 to 2 lies in creating a migration plan that incorporates all the key stages, from installing extensions to testing and launching the online store.
"Seamless migration from Magento 1 to 2 process includes creating a migration plan," said Lakhani. "You should consider preparing the proper testing environment, migrating themes, installing extensions, customizing functionality, migrating data, testing & synchronizing the database and finally launching your Magento 2 store on a live server."
2) THINK OF IT AS A WHOLE NEW PROJECT
Roger Rodrigo, head of engineering at Interactiv4, believes that to seamlessly migrate from Magento 1 to 2, developers should approach the process as if they are working on a totally new project.
''When you plan to upgrade Magento 1 to Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source, formerly known as Magento 2, you should think of it as a whole new project," said Rodrigo. "It's not just a version upgrade; it is a migration to a different platform with its own code architecture and advanced features. Use this as an excellent opportunity to rethink and improve your online store to get more out of it.''
DesignRush released the May list of the top Magento development companies that build user-friendly online stores using the eCommerce platform Magento:
1. Zyelon Computech - zyelon.com
Expertise: Web Development, eCommerce Development, Mobile App Development and more
2. Atlas SoftWeb - atlassoftweb.com
Expertise: Web Development, CMS Development, Graphic Design and more
3. Rock Technolabs - rocktechnolabs.com
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, eCommerce Development and more
4. Magenest - magenest.com
Expertise: UI/UX Design, Web Development, SEO and more
5. Dbuggers - dbuggers.com
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, Website Maintenance and more
6. Ladybugz Interactive - ladybugz.com
Expertise: Web Design, Web Support, SEO Strategy and more
7. Allinclusive. - new.allinclusive.agency
Expertise: Web Development, eCommerce Development, SEO and more
8. Interactiv4 - interactiv4.com
Expertise: eCommerce Development, eCommerce Consulting, Website Maintenance & Support and more
9. Elogic - elogic.co
Expertise: Web Development, eCommerce Web Design, Consulting and more
10. Sigma Software - sigma.software
Expertise: Product Development, App Development, Support & Maintenance and more
11. Ace Infoway - aceinfoway.com
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Platform Migration and more
12. Elsner Technologies - elsner.com.au
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, SEO and more
13. NEKLO - neklo.com
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Web App Development and more
14. Explorate Global - explorateglobal.com
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, SEO and more
15. WE ARE CODERS - wearecoders.in
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, Web Hosting and more
Brands can explore the top Magento development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
