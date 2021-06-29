TORONTO, Ontario, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magentrix is named a Leader again for partner relationship management (PRM) software by G2, the world's leading B2B software and services review platform in the Summer 2021 Partner Management Grid® report. In addition, Magentrix was also awarded with the Users Most Likely To Recommend Mid-Market, and High Performer Mid-Market badges.
The results are based on Magentrix's continuous innovation in the PRM space, excellent reviews from the G2 user community, data accumulated from online sources and social networks to determine customer satisfaction and market presence scores.
Since Magentrix's inception, customers continue to praise the customer service and support they receive during any interaction, at any level, with the company. With one user saying, "Magentrix team is highly supportive, before and after-sales. They are a true partner," and another saying, "There is a lot that can be done with the Magentrix Partner Portal. [...] Great integrations too. The Magentrix team are super helpful, available and supportive," it becomes clear how Magentrix has earned its place in the Leader quadrant.
Magentrix currently boasts an average of 4.6 stars out of 5 on G2, for their partner relationship management software and 80% of those are five-star user reviews. Magentrix's unwavering commitment, hard work and efforts are what has brought their initiative to provide best-in-class partner management software this far – and there are no plans of stopping:
"We strive and work hard to find ways for our customers to be successful and ensure their satisfaction. It's rewarding to see our efforts pay off through these wonderful reviews and being named a Leader again is truly an honor," says Sam Arjmandi, co-founder and CTO of Magentrix. "We remain committed to innovating and continuing to develop a feature-rich partner management solution and dominating the PRM space."
As always, Magentrix expresses its gratitude to all customers for their continued support as they expand their already comprehensive PRM offerings in new and innovative ways. To read more of Magentrix's extraordinary user reviews, check out their G2 profile, Salesforce's AppExchange listing, where they hold a 5-star rating and the top position for a paid app in the partner management category or the Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020 report where Magentrix is named a Strong Performer in channel management.
About G2
G2 is the world's leading review platform for business solutions. The platform has over 3 million people visit to read and write reviews on thousands of software products and services. They leverage over 1,000,000 verified reviews to empower millions of businesses to make better purchasing decisions. G2's mission is to provide authenticity and transparency in the business marketplace. For more information, visit G2.com.
About Magentrix
We are the portal experts - specializing in partner portals and customer portals. We seamlessly integrate with your CRM (eg. Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, HubSpot) to maintain a single corporate data source. Deliver content, share information and engage your partners and customers with a completely customizable and branded portal that matches the look and feel of your organization.
Media Contact
Vahid Fotovat, Magentrix Corporation, +1 888-961-4736 Ext: 2100, vahid@magentrix.com
SOURCE Magentrix Corporation