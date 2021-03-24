TORONTO, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G2, the world's leading B2B software and services review platform, named Magentrix a Leader again for partner relationship management (PRM) software in their Spring 2021 Partner Management Grid® report. Along with being awarded the Best Support badge for small businesses as well as the Mid-Market Leader badge. The results are based on Magentrix's excellent reviews from the G2 user community, data accumulated from online sources and social networks to determine customer satisfaction and market presence scores. A reflection of Magentrix's dedication to providing superior partner management software.
Magentrix has an average of 4.6 stars out of 5 on G2, for their PRM software and with 80% of those being five-star user reviews. Several customers attribute Magentrix's high scores to their exceptional support team, customer success team and customer service. The sentiments of this user reflecting exactly that:
"Not only is the platform wonderful but every single person I worked with was so happy to help walk us through the implementation process and still is more than happy to help us with anything we can't figure out. The implementation process was fast and easy. Their continued support has been above and beyond my expectations!"
Another user echoes this perception of Magentrix, "the one-on-one support is top-notch. It's rare in today's age to have such helpful and instant support. Magentrix does this well," - a testament to Magentrix's 95% satisfaction rating on G2 for "quality of support" and its Best Support badge for small businesses. Other reviewers noted Magentrix's flexibility:
"Magentrix is by far the most flexible platform we reviewed. It can fit startups to large enterprises. The all-inclusive package out of the box checks all the boxes we wanted."
"Being named a Leader again is truly an honor. We strive to provide a PRM solution that will delight our customers so it's rewarding to see our efforts pay off through these wonderful reviews," says Vahid Fotovat, co-founder and CEO of Magentrix. "We remain committed to innovating and developing the best-in-class partner management software to truly be a trailblazer in the PRM space."
Magentrix expresses its gratitude to all of their customers for their continued support as they expand their already comprehensive PRM offerings in new and innovative ways. To read more of Magentrix's extraordinary user reviews, check out their G2 profile, Salesforce's AppExchange listing, where they hold a 5-star rating and the top position for a paid app in the partner management category or the Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020 report where Magentrix is named a Strong Performer in channel management.
About G2
G2 is the world's leading review platform for business solutions. The platform has over 3 million people visit to read and write reviews on thousands of software products and services. They leverage over 1,000,000 verified reviews to empower millions of businesses to make better purchasing decisions. G2's mission is to provide authenticity and transparency in the business marketplace. For more information, visit G2.com.
About Magentrix
We are the portal experts - specializing in partner portals and customer portals. We seamlessly integrate with your CRM (eg. Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, HubSpot) to maintain a single corporate data source. Deliver content, share information and engage your partners and customers with a completely customizable and branded portal that matches the look and feel of your organization.
