NANJING, China, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magewell has introduced a trio of new models in its Pro Convert family of low-latency video-over-IP encoders and decoders. The Pro Convert 12G SDI Plus encoder converts 4K/60fps, 12G-SDI input signals into full-bandwidth NDI® streams, while the Pro Convert for NDI® to SDI and Pro Convert H.26x to SDI decoders transform NDI, H.264 or H.265 streams into high-quality SDI outputs for connection to monitors, projectors and legacy equipment.
Magewell will showcase the new models in its online exhibit at the IBC Showcase virtual event from September 8 to 11, and in booth FD2-01 at the InfoComm China exhibition, scheduled for September 28 to 30 in Beijing.
Magewell's Pro Convert encoders and decoders seamlessly bridge traditional video signals with IP-based production, distribution and streaming workflows, enabling existing sources and displays to work seamlessly in next-generation media infrastructures. Leveraging NewTek's popular NDI technology, Pro Convert encoders reliably bring traditional live video signals into IP-based production, remote contribution, and distribution workflows. Meanwhile, Pro Convert decoders flexibly decode a wide range of IP live media formats for applications including remote production, multi-site video distribution, digital signage, IMAG and surveillance monitoring.
The plug-and-play Pro Convert 12G SDI Plus ingests video up to 4K at 60 frames per second over a single-link, 12Gbps SDI interface and converts it to full NDI streams with extremely low latency. The encoder supports up to 16 channels of embedded audio, while automatic input format detection and DHCP-based network configuration eliminate the need for manual setup. An SDI loop-through connection allows the input signal to be sent simultaneously to additional displays or equipment without external splitters or routers, enabling sources to be easily used in new IP workflows without disrupting existing traditional video infrastructure.
Value-added Pro Convert 12G SDI Plus features for live production applications include program and preview tally lights; protocol conversion for NDI control of non-NDI PTZ cameras; and a standard 1/4"-20 thread for camera mounting. The new model is the seventh Pro Convert NDI encoder, joining earlier HD and 4K models with HDMI, 6G-SDI or 3G-SDI interfaces.
Magewell's duo of new Pro Convert decoders each convert input streams up to 2048x1080 at 60fps for output via a 3Gbps SDI interface. The Pro Convert H.26x to SDI decodes H.264 or H.265 compressed video streams in a wide range of streaming protocols including SRT, RTSP, RTMP, UDP, RTP and HLS, while the Pro Convert for NDI to SDI can decode all of those plus full-bandwidth NDI and high-efficiency, lower-bitrate NDI®|HX streams.
The new additions also bring the Pro Convert decoder family to seven models. They join HD and 4K NDI and streaming-only models with HDMI interfaces, and the Pro Convert AIO RX NDI decoder with both HDMI and 3G-SDI outputs.
"Our Pro Convert NDI encoders and decoders were among the first products of their kind, and have earned an enviable reputation for being the most flexible and reliable such converters on the market," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO at Magewell. "We're pleased to bring these benefits to a wider range of users and equipment with our new SDI-output decoders and 12G-SDI encoder model."
All three new Pro Convert models are scheduled to ship by the end of September. For more information about the Pro Convert family, please visit www.magewell.com/pro-convert.
About Magewell – Founded in 2011, Magewell (www.magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, conversion and streaming. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more.
Copyright 2020 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI is a registered trademark of NewTek, Inc. in the United States and other countries. #NDIcentral