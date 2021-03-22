ATLANTA, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magical I Am™ Inc., developers of a game-based app to help dyslexic children with their learning to read challenges, has launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for the innovative social good technology that will dramatically reduce the costs and correct the reading issues associated with dyslexia.
Donors who want to contribute to the Indiegogo campaign can access it here https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/magical-i-am-k-5-dyslexia-reading-game/x/26092509#/. The funds will be used to continue the development of the mobile app being developed by Magical I Am founded by Bill Allen, who was diagnosed with dyslexia in 1963 and spent seven years in the mid-1990s as a facilitator for the Davis Dyslexia Association International in Burlingame, CA.
"As someone for whom dyslexia has gone from a reading and writing negative to a treasured gift, I know the devastating effects it can have, especially on children," said Allen. "I am keenly aware that traditional programs are too expensive and often out of reach for most families. In the United States, less than one percent of the dyslexic population can afford the dyslexia correction methodologies available today. Magical I Am will be absolutely affordable for 99 percent of the families who can't afford the expensive dyslexia programs being offered today."
The game is being developed by the team led by the company's Principal Game Director Sunil Thankamushy, UCLA film school graduate and well-known animation director for Call of Duty: Finest Hour and Medal of Honor. As he puts the final touches on the app before its launch this spring, Thankamushy said, "Demonstration sessions last year validated the core concepts of the game – a point verified by the parents of participants."
"My daughter enjoyed the game; it was a positive experience for her," said Sarah McAfee. "I think she was really engaged and into it." Joe Pellizzari's daughter had a similar experience, "She stayed engaged throughout the game; I think she found it interesting and it held her attention."
"The content of the program was very good," said Rachel Galotti. "My daughter liked the fact that it was a digital platform, which kids today respond to. She liked the rewards aspect and said it helped keep her interested in going from level to level. She had a lot of fun with the game."
Alpha testing of Magical I Am is in the final stages after more than 1,000 parents, reading-challenged children and special educations professionals from all 50 states quickly filled up the available registration slots to participate through a company-sponsored social media campaign.
In addition to Allen, Hart and Thankamushy, other key leaders of the company are veteran Atlanta entrepreneur, Eric Scharff, who serves as the chief operating officer. Prominent Atlanta marketing industry professional, Scott Marticke, serves as the chief marketing officer. Respected mortgage executive from a multigenerational family of professional educators, Tyler Johnson, serves as senior vice president, business development.
For more information on Magical I Am, please visit https://www.magicaliam.com/
Magical I Am Inc., based in Marietta, Ga., is an educational software development company focusing on programs and tools to help dyslexic children with the reading challenges associated with their dyslexia. The company is developing Magical I Am™, a mobile app game that provides the fun of adventure while negotiating learning challenges that teach children to read abstract words and symbols.
