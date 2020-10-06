MagnaChip_Semiconductor_Logo.jpg
By MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip" or the "Company") (NYSE: MX) today announced that it completed the redemption of all of its 6.625% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes") on October 2, 2020 (the "Redemption Date"). The Company paid approximately $227.4 million to fully redeem all of the outstanding $224.25 million aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes at a redemption price equal to the sum of 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor
MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. With more than 40 years of operating history, MagnaChip owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. Please visit www.magnachip.com for more information. Information on or accessible from MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

