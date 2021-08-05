SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter 2021.
"Despite sustained demand across our product portfolio, our Display business revenue was negatively impacted by severe supply constraints that continued to deepen in the second quarter. Global shortages in manufacturing capacities, as well as changes in our foundry partners' wafer allocation plans, limit our ability to meet customers' needs. This revenue decline, however, was partially offset by the strong performance in our Power business that achieved record-setting quarterly revenue for the second consecutive quarter. Gross profit margin expanded to 29.8% due to the high utilization rate at our Fab 3, coupled with an improved product mix under a favorable pricing environment. We continue to work closely with our strategic customers and foundry partners to secure long-term supply capacity for OLED DDICs, being mindful of the fact that global supply constraints are having a significant impact on our OLED business." said YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer.
Due to the pending merger with an investment vehicle formed by an affiliate of Wise Road Capital LTD pursuant to a definitive agreement executed on March 25, 2021, Magnachip is not hosting a quarterly earnings conference call and has suspended the practice of providing forward-looking guidance. Please review the 'Investors' section of the Company's website for the quarterly financial results and SEC filings for the latest updates on the pending transaction.
Q2 2021 Financial Highlights
In thousands of US dollars, except share data
GAAP
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q/Q change
Q2 2020
Y/Y change
Revenues
Standard Products Business
Display Solutions
46,601
58,895
down
20.9%
69,176
down
32.6%
Power Solutions
56,667
54,011
up
4.9%
39,779
up
42.5%
Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services(1)
10,608
10,113
up
4.9%
9,873
up
7.4%
Gross Profit Margin
29.8%
27.9%
up
1.9%pts
27.0%
up
2.8%pts
Operating Income (Loss) (2)
1,627
(2,091)
up
177.8%
8,622
down
81.1%
Net Income (Loss)
(198)
(7,473)
up
97.4%
29,171
down
100.7%
Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share
(0.00)
(0.19)
up
100.0%
0.84
down
100.0%
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share
(0.00)
(0.19)
up
100.0%
0.65
down
100.0%
In thousands of US dollars, except share data
Non-GAAP(3)
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q/Q change
Q2 2020
Y/Y change
Adjusted Operating Income
9,052
9,971
down
9.2%
10,125
down
10.6%
Adjusted EBITDA
12,692
13,504
down
6.0%
12,711
down
0.1%
Adjusted Net Income
7,034
9,346
down
24.7%
4,753
up
48.0%
Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted
0.15
0.22
down
31.8%
0.13
up
15.4%
(1)
Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, the Company will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in the Company's fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses.
(2)
In Q2 and Q1 2021, respectively, operating income (loss) included non-recurring professional fees and certain transaction related expenses of $2.5 million and $9.8 million in connection with a definitive agreement (the "Merger Agreement") that the Company entered into with South Dearborn Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability ("Parent"), formed by an affiliate of Wise Road Capital LTD, and Michigan Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Parent ("Merger Sub"). The Merger Agreement provides that, among other things, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company (the "Merger"), with the Company continuing its corporate existence as the surviving corporation in the Merger and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent.
(3)
Non-GAAP financial measures are calculated based on the results from continuing operations. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting Magnachip's business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income from continuing operations or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the possibility that any or all of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the pending merger may not be satisfied or waived; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed merger; the possibility that the merger may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the diversion of and attention of Magnachip's management on merger-related issues; legal proceedings, judgments or settlements following the announcement of the proposed merger; disruptions of current plans and operations caused by the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger; potential difficulties in employee retention due to the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger; the response of customers, suppliers, business partners and regulators to the announcement of the proposed merger; the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 outbreak, recessions, economic instability and the outbreak of disease; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs, as well as impacting demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity or supply constraints; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us and our distributors; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2021 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade tensions and supply constraints may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein) and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Revenues:
Net sales – standard products business
$ 103,268
$ 112,906
$ 108,955
$ 216,174
$ 219,691
Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services
10,608
10,113
9,873
20,721
19,610
Total revenues
113,876
123,019
118,828
236,895
239,301
Cost of sales:
Cost of sales – standard products business
70,409
79,247
76,817
149,656
158,423
Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services
9,497
9,390
9,873
18,887
19,610
Total cost of sales
79,906
88,637
86,690
168,543
178,033
Gross profit
33,970
34,382
32,138
68,352
61,268
Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales
31.8%
29.8%
29.5%
30.8%
27.9%
Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues
29.8%
27.9%
27.0%
28.9%
25.6%
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
14,001
12,634
12,408
26,635
24,510
Research and development expenses
13,322
13,423
11,108
26,745
21,617
Other charges
5,020
10,416
—
15,436
554
Total operating expenses
32,343
36,473
23,516
68,816
46,681
Operating income (loss)
1,627
(2,091)
8,622
(464)
14,587
Interest expense
(85)
(1,041)
(5,430)
(1,126)
(11,037)
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
250
(4,671)
8,469
(4,421)
(22,502)
Other income, net
611
620
791
1,231
1,629
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense
2,403
(7,183)
12,452
(4,780)
(17,323)
Income tax expense
2,601
290
678
2,891
1,981
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(198)
(7,473)
11,774
(7,671)
(19,304)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
17,397
—
24,726
Net income (loss)
$ (198)
$ (7,473)
$ 29,171
$ (7,671)
$ 5,422
Basic earnings (loss) per common share—
Continuing operations
$ (0.00)
$ (0.19)
$ 0.34
$ (0.18)
$ (0.55)
Discontinued operations
—
—
0.50
—
0.71
Total
$ (0.00)
$ (0.19)
$ 0.84
$ (0.18)
$ 0.16
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—
Continuing operations
$ (0.00)
$ (0.19)
$ 0.28
$ (0.18)
$ (0.55)
Discontinued operations
—
—
0.37
—
0.71
Total
$ (0.00)
$ (0.19)
$ 0.65
$ (0.18)
$ 0.16
Weighted average number of shares—
Basic
46,322,027
40,292,838
35,092,312
43,324,088
34,992,734
Diluted
46,322,027
40,292,838
46,474,237
43,324,088
34,992,734
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 271,880
$ 279,940
Accounts receivable, net
56,730
64,390
Inventories, net
41,369
39,039
Other receivables
9,173
4,338
Prepaid expenses
6,836
7,332
Hedge collateral
4,830
5,250
Other current assets
5,117
9,321
Total current assets
395,935
409,610
Property, plant and equipment, net
94,721
96,383
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,520
4,632
Intangible assets, net
2,541
2,727
Long-term prepaid expenses
5,626
4,058
Deferred income taxes
43,069
44,541
Other non-current assets
11,141
9,739
Total assets
$ 557,553
$ 571,690
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 52,040
$ 52,164
Other accounts payable
9,119
2,531
Accrued expenses
13,020
16,241
Accrued income taxes
1,679
12,398
Operating lease liabilities
2,181
2,210
Current portion of long-term borrowings, net
—
83,479
Other current liabilities
5,001
4,595
Total current liabilities
83,040
173,618
Accrued severance benefits, net
39,520
40,462
Non-current operating lease liabilities
2,338
2,422
Other non-current liabilities
10,024
9,588
Total liabilities
134,922
226,090
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 55,562,907 shares issued and
556
450
Additional paid-in capital
253,244
163,010
Retained earnings
279,163
286,834
Treasury stock, 9,211,962 shares at June 30, 2021 and 9,160,507 shares at December 31, 2020,
(109,407)
(108,397)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(925)
3,703
Total stockholders' equity
422,631
345,600
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 557,553
$ 571,690
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Six Months
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ (198)
$ (7,671)
$ 5,422
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
3,550
6,998
10,479
Provision for severance benefits
1,736
3,507
10,179
Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount
—
261
1,205
Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net
(1,520)
13,353
26,397
Restructuring and other charges
3,295
3,295
141
Provision for inventory reserves
1,842
3,346
2,033
Stock-based compensation
2,405
4,051
2,528
Other, net
112
266
(111)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable, net
(4,696)
5,098
(438)
Unbilled accounts receivable, net
—
—
10,933
Inventories
(13,241)
(7,170)
(14,060)
Other receivables
(3,403)
(4,841)
67
Other current assets
3,196
8,623
4,747
Accounts payable
8,741
1,040
4,947
Other accounts payable
(3,857)
(2,287)
(5,898)
Accrued expenses
(6,373)
(3,980)
161
Accrued income taxes
451
(10,249)
349
Other current liabilities
(1,189)
(102)
871
Other non-current liabilities
(292)
(274)
1,238
Payment of severance benefits
(1,343)
(2,836)
(4,272)
Other, net
(74)
(62)
147
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(10,858)
10,366
57,065
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral
972
972
5,855
Payment of hedge collateral
(585)
(585)
(7,841)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(3,784)
(4,866)
(8,842)
Payment for intellectual property registration
(117)
(288)
(473)
Collection of guarantee deposits
306
307
47
Payment of guarantee deposits
(4,884)
(4,960)
(571)
Other, net
(94)
(130)
21
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,186)
(9,550)
(11,804)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
11
2,549
663
Acquisition of treasury stock
(113)
(1,653)
(1,021)
Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement
(144)
(288)
(267)
Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities
(17)
(33)
(119)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(263)
575
(744)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
993
(9,451)
(3,350)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(18,314)
(8,060)
41,167
Cash and cash equivalents
Beginning of the period
290,194
279,940
151,657
End of the period
$ 271,880
$ 271,880
$ 192,824
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Operating income (loss)
$ 1,627
$ (2,091)
$ 8,622
$ (464)
$ 14,587
Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation expense
2,405
1,646
1,503
4,051
2,265
Other charges
5,020
10,416
—
15,436
554
Adjusted Operating Income
$ 9,052
$ 9,971
$ 10,125
$ 19,023
$ 17,406
We present Adjusted Operating Income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense and (ii) Other charges.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other charges of $5,020 thousand and $15,436 thousand, respectively, related to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses in connection with the Merger and regulatory requests.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other charges were $554 thousand, which pertained to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives.
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$ (198)
$ (7,473)
$ 11,774
$ (7,67)
$ (19,304)
Adjustments:
Interest expense, net
(493)
420
4,736
(73)
9,666
Income tax expense
2,601
290
678
2,891
1,981
Depreciation and amortization
3,550
3,448
2,544
6,998
5,114
EBITDA
5,460
(3,315)
19,732
2,145
(2,543)
Equity-based compensation expense
2,405
1,646
1,503
4,051
2,265
Other charges
5,020
10,416
—
15,436
554
Foreign currency loss (gain), net
(250)
4,671
(8,469)
4,421
22,502
Derivative valuation loss (gain), net
57
86
(55)
143
(172)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 12,692
$ 13,504
$ 12,711
$ 26,196
$ 22,606
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$ (198)
$ (7,473)
$ 11,774
$ (7,671)
$ (19,304 )
Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation expense
2,405
1,646
1,503
4,051
2,265
Other charges
5,020
10,416
—
15,436
554
Foreign currency loss (gain), net
(250)
4,671
(8,469)
4,421
22,502
Derivative valuation loss (gain), net
57
86
(55)
143
(172)
Adjusted Net Income
$ 7,034
$ 9,346
$ 4,753
$ 16,380
$ 5,845
Adjusted Net Income per common share—
- Basic
$ 0.15
$ 0.23
$ 0.14
$ 0.38
$ 0.17
- Diluted
$ 0.15
$ 0.22
$ 0.13
$ 0.36
$ 0.16
Weighted average number of shares – basic
46,322,027
40,292,838
35,092,312
43,324,088
34,992,734
Weighted average number of shares – diluted
47,846,217
47,470,416
36,330,083
47,685,875
36,248,039
We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net and (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, net, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization.
We present Adjusted Net Income by adjusting income (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as income (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net and (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other charges of $5,020 thousand and $15,436 thousand, respectively, related to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses in connection with the Merger and regulatory requests.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other charges were $554 thousand, which pertained to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives.
