SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter 2021.

"Despite sustained demand across our product portfolio, our Display business revenue was negatively impacted by severe supply constraints that continued to deepen in the second quarter. Global shortages in manufacturing capacities, as well as changes in our foundry partners' wafer allocation plans, limit our ability to meet customers' needs. This revenue decline, however, was partially offset by the strong performance in our Power business that achieved record-setting quarterly revenue for the second consecutive quarter. Gross profit margin expanded to 29.8% due to the high utilization rate at our Fab 3, coupled with an improved product mix under a favorable pricing environment. We continue to work closely with our strategic customers and foundry partners to secure long-term supply capacity for OLED DDICs, being mindful of the fact that global supply constraints are having a significant impact on our OLED business." said YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer.

Due to the pending merger with an investment vehicle formed by an affiliate of Wise Road Capital LTD pursuant to a definitive agreement executed on March 25, 2021, Magnachip is not hosting a quarterly earnings conference call and has suspended the practice of providing forward-looking guidance. Please review the 'Investors' section of the Company's website for the quarterly financial results and SEC filings for the latest updates on the pending transaction.

 

  Q2 2021 Financial Highlights















In thousands of US dollars, except share data















GAAP















Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q/Q change

Q2 2020

Y/Y change



Revenues





























   Standard Products Business





























      Display Solutions

46,601



58,895



down

20.9%

69,176

down

32.6%

      Power Solutions

56,667



54,011



up

4.9%

39,779

up

42.5%

   Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services(1)

10,608



10,113



up

4.9%

9,873

up

7.4%

Gross Profit Margin

29.8%



27.9%



up



1.9%pts

27.0%

up



2.8%pts

Operating Income (Loss) (2)

1,627



(2,091)



up

177.8%

8,622

down

81.1%

Net Income (Loss)

(198)



(7,473)



up

97.4%

29,171

down

100.7%

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

(0.00)



(0.19)



up

100.0%

0.84

down

100.0%

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

(0.00)



(0.19)



up

100.0%

0.65

down

100.0%













































In thousands of US dollars, except share data













Non-GAAP(3)















Q2 2021



Q1 2021



Q/Q change



Q2 2020

Y/Y change



Adjusted Operating Income

9,052



9,971



down

9.2%

10,125

down

10.6%

Adjusted EBITDA

12,692



13,504



down

6.0%

12,711

down

0.1%

Adjusted Net Income

7,034



9,346



down

24.7%

4,753

up

48.0%

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted

0.15



0.22



down



31.8%

0.13

up

15.4%

 

(1)

Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, the Company will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in the Company's fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses.





(2)

In Q2 and Q1 2021, respectively, operating income (loss) included non-recurring professional fees and certain transaction related expenses of $2.5 million and $9.8 million in connection with a definitive agreement (the "Merger Agreement") that the Company entered into with South Dearborn Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability ("Parent"), formed by an affiliate of Wise Road Capital LTD, and Michigan Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Parent ("Merger Sub"). The Merger Agreement provides that, among other things, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company (the "Merger"), with the Company continuing its corporate existence as the surviving corporation in the Merger and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent.





(3)

Non-GAAP financial measures are calculated based on the results from continuing operations. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting Magnachip's business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income from continuing operations or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

 

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the possibility that any or all of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the pending merger may not be satisfied or waived; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed merger; the possibility that the merger may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the diversion of and attention of Magnachip's management on merger-related issues; legal proceedings, judgments or settlements following the announcement of the proposed merger; disruptions of current plans and operations caused by the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger; potential difficulties in employee retention due to the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger; the response of customers, suppliers, business partners and regulators to the announcement of the proposed merger; the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 outbreak, recessions, economic instability and the outbreak of disease; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs, as well as impacting demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity or supply constraints; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us and our distributors; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2021 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade tensions and supply constraints may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein) and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACT:

So-Yeon Jeong

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1-408-712-6151

Investor.relations@magnachip.com 

 

 MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

 (Unaudited)

 





Three Months Ended 



Six Months Ended 



June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

Revenues:            





Net sales – standard products business             

$       103,268

$       112,906

$       108,955



$       216,174

$       219,691

Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services 

10,608

10,113

9,873

20,721

19,610













Total revenues               

113,876

123,019

118,828

236,895

239,301

Cost of sales:      











Cost of sales – standard products business      

70,409

79,247

76,817

149,656

158,423

Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services

9,497

9,390

9,873

18,887

19,610













Total cost of sales         

79,906

88,637

86,690

168,543

178,033













Gross profit          

33,970

34,382

32,138



68,352

61,268

Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales

31.8%

29.8%

29.5%



30.8%

27.9%

Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues            

29.8%

27.9%

27.0%



28.9%

25.6%

Operating expenses:











Selling, general and administrative expenses  

14,001

12,634

12,408

26,635

24,510

Research and development expenses

13,322

13,423

11,108

26,745

21,617

Other charges           

5,020

10,416

15,436

554













Total operating expenses            

32,343

36,473

23,516

68,816

46,681













Operating income (loss)   

1,627

(2,091)

8,622

(464)

14,587

Interest expense      

(85)

(1,041)

(5,430)

(1,126)

(11,037)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net          

250

(4,671)

8,469

(4,421)

(22,502)

Other income, net    

611

620

791

1,231

1,629













Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense

2,403

(7,183)

12,452

(4,780)

(17,323)

Income tax expense          

2,601

290

678

2,891

1,981













Income (loss) from continuing operations    

(198)

(7,473)

11,774

(7,671)

(19,304)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax        

17,397

24,726













Net income (loss)               

$             (198)

$          (7,473)

$         29,171

$          (7,671)

$           5,422













Basic earnings (loss) per common share—











Continuing operations            

$            (0.00)

$            (0.19)

$             0.34

$            (0.18)

$            (0.55)

Discontinued operations        

0.50

0.71













Total 

$            (0.00)

$            (0.19)

$             0.84

$            (0.18)

$             0.16













Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—











Continuing operations            

$            (0.00)

$            (0.19)

$             0.28

$            (0.18)

$            (0.55)

Discontinued operations        

0.37

0.71













Total 

$            (0.00)

$            (0.19)

$             0.65

$            (0.18)

$             0.16













Weighted average number of shares—











Basic          

46,322,027

40,292,838

35,092,312

43,324,088

34,992,734

Diluted       

46,322,027

40,292,838

46,474,237

43,324,088

34,992,734

















 

 MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

 (Unaudited)

 











June 30,

2021 

December 31,

2020 

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents   

$  271,880

$      279,940

Accounts receivable, net        

56,730

64,390

Inventories, net         

41,369

39,039

Other receivables    

9,173

4,338

Prepaid expenses   

6,836

7,332

Hedge collateral      

4,830

5,250

Other current assets

5,117

9,321







Total current assets      

395,935

409,610

Property, plant and equipment, net

94,721

96,383

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,520

4,632

Intangible assets, net         

2,541

2,727

Long-term prepaid expenses          

5,626

4,058

Deferred income taxes     

43,069

44,541

Other non-current assets  

11,141

9,739







Total assets    

$  557,553

$      571,690







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable    

$     52,040

$        52,164

Other accounts payable         

9,119

2,531

Accrued expenses   

13,020

16,241

Accrued income taxes            

1,679

12,398

Operating lease liabilities      

2,181

2,210

Current portion of long-term borrowings, net     

83,479

Other current liabilities            

5,001

4,595







Total current liabilities  

83,040

173,618

Accrued severance benefits, net     

39,520

40,462

Non-current operating lease liabilities           

2,338

2,422

Other non-current liabilities              

10,024

9,588







Total liabilities

134,922

226,090







Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 55,562,907 shares issued and

46,350,945 outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 44,943,854 shares issued and 35,783,347

outstanding at December 31, 2020

556

450

Additional paid-in capital       

253,244

163,010

Retained earnings   

279,163

286,834

Treasury stock, 9,211,962 shares at June 30, 2021 and 9,160,507 shares at December 31, 2020,

respectively         

(109,407)

(108,397)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)           

(925)

3,703







Total stockholders' equity            

422,631

345,600







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   

$  557,553

$      571,690







 

 MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

 





Three Months

Ended 

Six Months

Ended





June 30,

2021



June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)               

$       (198)

$    (7,671)

$     5,422

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization             

3,550

6,998

10,479

Provision for severance benefits          

1,736

3,507

10,179

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount  

261

1,205

Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net    

(1,520)

13,353

26,397

Restructuring and other charges          

3,295

3,295

141

Provision for inventory reserves           

1,842

3,346

2,033

Stock-based compensation   

2,405

4,051

2,528

Other, net   

112

266

(111)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable, net        

(4,696)

5,098

(438)

Unbilled accounts receivable, net        

10,933

Inventories

(13,241)

(7,170)

(14,060)

Other receivables    

(3,403)

(4,841)

67

Other current assets

3,196

8,623

4,747

Accounts payable    

8,741

1,040

4,947

Other accounts payable         

(3,857)

(2,287)

(5,898)

Accrued expenses   

(6,373)

(3,980)

161

Accrued income taxes            

451

(10,249)

349

Other current liabilities            

(1,189)

(102)

871

Other non-current liabilities   

(292)

(274)

1,238

Payment of severance benefits            

(1,343)

(2,836)

(4,272)

Other, net   

(74)

(62)

147









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     

(10,858)

10,366

57,065

Cash flows from investing activities







Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral  

972

972

5,855

Payment of hedge collateral 

(585)

(585)

(7,841)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment       

(3,784)

(4,866)

(8,842)

Payment for intellectual property registration    

(117)

(288)

(473)

Collection of guarantee deposits         

306

307

47

Payment of guarantee deposits           

(4,884)

(4,960)

(571)

Other, net   

(94)

(130)

21









Net cash used in investing activities               

(8,186)

(9,550)

(11,804)

Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from exercise of stock options            

11

2,549

663

Acquisition of treasury stock  

(113)

(1,653)

(1,021)

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement    

(144)

(288)

(267)

Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities             

(17)

(33)

(119)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     

(263)

575

(744)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents            

993

(9,451)

(3,350)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents              

(18,314)

(8,060)

41,167

Cash and cash equivalents







Beginning of the period    

290,194

279,940

151,657









End of the period

$ 271,880

$ 271,880

$ 192,824









 

 MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

 



Three Months Ended 



Six Months Ended 



June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

Operating income (loss)

$          1,627

$        (2,091)

$          8,622

$          (464)

$       14,587

Adjustments:











Equity-based compensation expense 

2,405

1,646

1,503

4,051

2,265

Other charges           

5,020

10,416

15,436

554













Adjusted Operating Income

$          9,052

$          9,971

$       10,125

$       19,023

$       17,406













 

We present Adjusted Operating Income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense and (ii) Other charges.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other charges of $5,020 thousand and $15,436 thousand, respectively, related to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses in connection with the Merger and regulatory requests.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other charges were $554 thousand, which pertained to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives.

 



 

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)

 





Three Months Ended 



Six Months Ended 



June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

Income (loss) from continuing operations    

$            (198)

$        (7,473)

$       11,774



$        (7,67)

$      (19,304)

Adjustments:











Interest expense, net               

(493)

420

4,736



(73)

9,666

Income tax expense 

2,601

290

678



2,891

1,981

Depreciation and amortization             

3,550

3,448

2,544



6,998

5,114













EBITDA 

5,460

(3,315)

19,732

2,145

(2,543)

Equity-based compensation expense 

2,405

1,646

1,503



4,051

2,265

Other charges           

5,020

10,416



15,436

554

Foreign currency loss (gain), net          

(250)

4,671

(8,469)

4,421

22,502

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net     

57

86

(55)

143

(172)













Adjusted EBITDA

$       12,692

$       13,504

$       12,711



$       26,196

$       22,606

























Income (loss) from continuing operations    

$            (198)

$        (7,473)

$       11,774



$        (7,671)

$      (19,304 )

Adjustments:       













Equity-based compensation expense 

2,405

1,646

1,503



4,051

2,265

Other charges           

5,020

10,416



15,436

554

Foreign currency loss (gain), net          

(250)

4,671

(8,469)

4,421

22,502

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net     

57

86

(55)

143

(172)













Adjusted Net Income

$          7,034

$          9,346

$          4,753



$       16,380

$          5,845













Adjusted Net Income per common share—













- Basic        

$            0.15

$            0.23

$            0.14



$            0.38

$            0.17

- Diluted

$            0.15

$            0.22

$            0.13



$            0.36

$            0.16

Weighted average number of shares – basic

46,322,027

40,292,838

35,092,312



43,324,088

34,992,734

Weighted average number of shares – diluted

47,846,217

47,470,416

36,330,083



47,685,875

36,248,039

 

We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net and (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, net, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization.

We present Adjusted Net Income by adjusting income (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as income (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net and (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other charges of $5,020 thousand and $15,436 thousand, respectively, related to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses in connection with the Merger and regulatory requests.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other charges were $554 thousand, which pertained to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-reports-results-for-second-quarter-2021-301349463.html

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

