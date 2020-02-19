MagnaChip Revenue of $200.0 Million At High-End of Updated Q4 2019 Guidance Range; OLED Revenue of $67.3 Million in Fourth Quarter Up Two-Fold Year-Over-Year

- Gross Margin of 26.6% in Q4 Slightly Above Mid-Point of Updated Guidance Range - - Cash of $151.7 Million, Up 15.5% Sequentially; $20.5 Million Net Operating Cash Flow - - Revenue of $792.2 Million for 2019 Up 5.5%; OLED, Power Revenue Set Annual Records -