(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor)

(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor)

 By MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced that YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer, and Shinyoung Park, chief financial officer, will host one-on-one meetings at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14, 2022.  Management is also scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Friday, January 14 at 4:15 pm ET in Track 3.

A live webcast of the fireside discussion will be accessible via the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.magnachip.com, and the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one, please contact your Needham representative.

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:

In the United States:

So-Yeon Jeong

Jeong Consulting

Tel. +1-408-712-6151

investor.relations@magnachip.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-semiconductor-to-participate-in-24th-annual-needham-virtual-growth-conference-301456114.html

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.