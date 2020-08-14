SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip") (NYSE: MX) announced that members of its executive management will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:
Nomura Virtual Asia Tech Tour 2020
Presentation: Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm KT
To register for the event, qualified investors can contact their Nomura Sales Representative.
2020 BMO Virtual Technology Summit*
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET
One-on-one meetings on August 24 and August 25, 2020
Jefferies Virtual 2020 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
One-on-one meetings on September 1, 2020
To register for the event, qualified investors can contact their Jefferies Sales Representative.
Citi's Virtual 2020 Global Technology Conference*
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 7:05 AM ET
One-on-one meetings on September 8, 2020
*A live webcast of each presentation will be available on MagnaChip's investor website, and a replay will be available shortly after the live webcast.
About MagnaChip Semiconductor
MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 2,950 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.
