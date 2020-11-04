MagnaChip_Semiconductor_Logo.jpg
By MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip") (NYSE: MX) announced that members of its executive management will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:

Roth Technology Virtual Event
One-on-one meetings on November 11 and November 12, 2020
For more information, please visit the conference website: https://roth.com/techvirtual.

Furey Hidden Gems 2020
 Group meeting on November 18, 2020 at 3:15 pm ET

About MagnaChip Semiconductor
MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:

United States (Investor Relations):

So-Yeon Jeong

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1-408-712-6151

investor.relations@magnachip.com

Korea / Asia media:

Chankeun Park

Director of Public Relations

Tel. +82-2-6903-5223

chankeun.park@magnachip.com

 

