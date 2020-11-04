SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip") (NYSE: MX) announced that members of its executive management will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:
Roth Technology Virtual Event
One-on-one meetings on November 11 and November 12, 2020
For more information, please visit the conference website: https://roth.com/techvirtual.
Furey Hidden Gems 2020
Group meeting on November 18, 2020 at 3:15 pm ET
About MagnaChip Semiconductor
MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise.
