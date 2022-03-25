Magnetic 3D provides audiences the highest-quality immersive holographic view of 3D content via Glasses-Free 3D visual solutions on mobile devices, monitors, displays and video walls. Together with Bequest NFT Partners, Authentify Art, and NFT BAZL, Magnetic 3D will showcase how contemporary and ancient artwork can be experienced and appreciated through an exciting new 3D format and artistic medium, while enhancing the artwork heritage preservation and provenance on the blockchain.
LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magnetic 3D (https://www.magnetic3d.com/), an innovative Glasses-Free 3D platform company, Bequest NFT Partners (https://www.bequest.art/), an NFT company focused on ancient art and cultural heritage preservation and education via creative technology, and NFT BAZL (https://nftbazl.com/), a curated boutique NFT marketplace platform both online and in-person, are exhibiting together within the sponsored area of Authentify Art (https://www.authentifyart.com/), a company that brings trust and security to the art ecosystem, at the NFT LA Conference (https://www.nftla.live/) on March 28-31, 2022.
Magnetic 3D enables greater access to the world's 3D content and the metaverse with an industry-leading, end-to-end product line of Glasses-free 3D (autostereoscopic) solutions ranging from 3D mobile devices and desktop monitors to 100" Displays and Video Walls up to 275". These innovative solutions provide audiences an immersive holographic view of 3D content without the need for 3D Glasses or VR headgear. Artists and Creators can now use Magnetic 3D's platform to unleash their 3D and volumetric digital art from the confines of 2D systems for the world to see, and couple their work with NFTs for monetization.
After recently exhibiting with Fluf World / Fluf Haus, Polygon Studios, and the Fantom Foundation at SXSW Austin, the NFT LA Conference and exhibition is a further step to introduce "holographic" 3D art to the consumer art market and NFT space. NFT BAZL will be the on-site and online marketplace allowing collectors to purchase the 3D NFTs and displays via payment in crypto or fiat (card). Together with Bequest NFT Partners, Magnetic 3D and NFT BAZL will also be showcasing how ancient artifacts can be digitized and displayed holographically to be shared with the world.
One of the goals is to cultivate a community and platform for artists that introduces a new visual medium. An initiative that encourages artists already thinking about the "metaverse" as a point of distribution for their 3D artwork, to imagine it being experienced in real life using software tools designed to output in Magnetic 3D's "holographic" or Glasses-Free 3D format and showcased on large format displays that can be anywhere.
"As the art world becomes disrupted by digital transformation and technologies such as 3D, blockchain, NFTs, Web3, and the Metaverse, we can't lose sight of the collectors and their role as the buyer who wants to showcase their purchases. Glasses-Free 3D displays provide two major benefits – they allow the artist's 3D work to be seen and appreciated by many in a volumetric format, together with the way we experience art today, and our solutions provide collectors the ability to feature artwork and NFTs from their wallet in a truly dynamic and immersive format without having to ever put on a VR headset," said Thomas Zerega, Founder and CEO of Magnetic 3D, a recognized authority on Glasses-Free 3D technology.
"We see Magnetic 3D technology as a value-add to cultural heritage preservation and education on the blockchain, providing a new and exciting way to experience content immersively, which holds the viewers attention to gain more appreciation," said Eugene Lopin, Co-founder of Bequest NFT Partners.
The organizations have partnered with NFT BAZL, a world-renowned, investment-grade NFT marketplace solution, helping collectors and creators appreciate how a new generation of NFTs can enhance all forms of creative expression, with global exhibitions focused on education and innovation that help bring the traditional art world onboard.
The focus of this partnership will be to leverage blockchain technology and the curated NFT marketplace that NFT BAZL has created in order to preserve historically significant artwork and masterpieces. BAZL will leverage physical NFT chips to authenticate and validate physical masterpieces on the blockchain, while simultaneously making digital renditions of the physical artworks to preserve their historical significance. Using the immersive display technology from Magnetic 3D further enhances artist ability to tell their story and bridges the gap between physical and digital, while protecting artwork for generations to come.
Our joint mission will be to inspire culture with contemporary and ancient works of art, using blockchain technology to enhance cultural heritage preservation and stimulate new educational models. We envision NFTs enhancing humanity's stewardship of timeless and ancient art by preserving cultural heritage on-chain and in the coming Metaverse economies.
About Magnetic 3D
Headquartered in New York City, Magnetic 3D enables greater access to the world's 3D content and the metaverse with an industry-leading, end-to-end product line of Glasses-Free 3D (autostereoscopic) solutions ranging from 3D mobile devices and desktop monitors to 100" 3D Displays in Landscape and Portrait format, as well as 3D Video Walls up to 275".
The Company's proprietary platform of modified LCD displays features a precision engineered, optically-bonded 3D lens and custom electronics which enable 3D video capabilities without the need for 3D Glasses or VR/AR headgear. The visual experience provides audiences with captivating off-screen "pop", akin to holographic effects depicted in science fictions films, and the immersive perception of depth on what would otherwise be a flat display.
Magnetic 3D provides the highest-quality Glasses-Free 3D visual experience for B2B applications across verticals such as retail, digital signage, gaming, digital-out-of-home advertising, Pro AV, Smart City, IOT, hospitality, movie theaters, casinos, hotels and entertainment venues. The Company also provides visualization solutions and consulting services for aerospace, medical and defense applications where depth perception is required. The company is actively adding NFT integration and creator tools to enable next-generation visual artwork for B2B and B2C applications.
About Bequest NFT Partners
Bequest NFT Partners was founded to inspire culture with timeless and ancient works of art, using blockchain technology to enhance cultural heritage preservation and stimulate new educational models, with deep access to private collections, providing curated services to virtualize physical collections and develop creative NFT projects.
The artwork and rare artifact pieces we bring to market from to-date Mesoamerican, Egyptian and European cultures, some dating back to 3,000 BC, are accompanied by their meaningful history in ancient cultures, relevance for contemporary artistic inspiration, and philanthropic impact to support heritage preservation. We envision blockchain technology enhancing humanity's stewardship of timeless and ancient art by preserving cultural heritage on-chain and in Metaverse economies.
About NFT BAZL:
NFT BAZL was created with the vision of bringing the best-in-class blockchain technology and exclusive offerings to the forefront of the NFT world, bridging the gap between physical and digital assets.
NFT BAZL stands for more than a curated portfolio of exceptional quality investments. Our mission is to bridge physical assets and the blockchain, helping collectors and creators appreciate how a new generation of NFTs can enhance all forms of creative expression. Our one-off exhibition quickly evolved into the world's leading investment grade NFT marketplace. Our inaugural exhibition brought the art world onboard. We're now working every day to innovate the NFT experience and purpose combining NFTs, VR and AR, holographic technology, NFC chips, metaverse platforms, and more.
