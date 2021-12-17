SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magnetic Residential today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Magnetic Residential, a company that educates and empowers its clients with its extensive experience and the latest technology, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Magnetic Residential was founded by husband and wife team Britton and Desireé Taylor. Former startup founder Britton Taylor has vast marketing knowledge, industry expertise, and networking abilities. Desireé Taylor has local market insights, customer service proficiency, and a keen sense for connecting people with ideal homes and investments. Together, they lead a powerhouse real estate team dedicated to helping clients build wealth through real estate. Magnetic Residential represents buyers and sellers and focuses on properties throughout Northern California, especially in Sacramento.
"At Magnetic Residential, our goal is to help our clients attract the lifestyle they dream about through astute, life-changing property deals," said Britton Taylor. "Our name was inspired by our core focus of helping people discover a more abundant way of life, and this new venture lets us serve our clients at an even higher level."
Partnering with Side will ensure Magnetic Residential remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Magnetic Residential with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Magnetic Residential will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"We've partnered with Side because we want to push ourselves to provide even better results for our clients," said Desireé Taylor. "Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support frees us to focus on what matters most — helping our clients build wealth through smart real estate decisions."
About Magnetic Residential
From locating the perfect home to finding the right buyer, Magnetic Residential uses the power of attraction to pair people with their ideal properties. Its agents understand how life-changing it is to enter the property market, and they're not afraid to take bold actions to help clients experience those changes. Offering vast experience, deep knowledge, and the latest tech, they help clients make confident decisions and build better lives. Magnetic is headquartered in Sacramento, California. To learn more, visit http://www.discovermagnetic.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
