SEAL BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MagTek, the world's leading supplier of secure payment technology, launches the DynaFlex II Family of readers. DynaFlex II and DynaFlex II PED deliver the next generation in security for payment and identification applications. Both models offer the most advanced security for reading magstripes, barcodes, EMV Contact/Contactless cards for all major card brands, NFC mobile wallets and support for PIN Encryption for in-branch banking transactions.
DynaFlex II readers are best suited for merchants, banks, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and developers looking to build a secure payment, and identification and authentication solution using the world's smallest, sleekest, and most elegant terminal. Target markets include retailers, restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, kiosks, and branch banking solutions for consumer identification and authentication. DynaFlex II products are durable, secure, and cost-effective options for accepting and protecting sensitive card and consumer identification data.
"Combining security and dependability with multi-function reading options is a competitive advantage these days", says Roger Applewhite, MagTek's CEO. "As the payments eco-system becomes increasingly complex and the need for data security having become more important than ever, our customers and prospects need a wholistic, yet simpler approach to satisfy the demands of their customers while maintaining a high degree of security, operational flexibility, and good looks."
DynaFlex II readers are based on the MagneSafe® Security Architecture and always encrypt sensitive payment card data using industry-proven TDEA encryption and DUKPT key management. The automatic encryption of data applies to anything that is formatted as payment card data. MagTek's free software developer kits (SDKs) for Windows and Android allow optional encryption of other types of data at the point of interaction. DynaFlex II readers are PCI PTS POI 6.x PED approved and are suitable for PCI P2PE validated solutions.
DynaFlex II readers are connected to Magensa LLC, MagTek's secure gateway and are ready to process payments with several leading payment processors and other endpoints.
For more information, please contact your MagTek Sales Representative at 562-546-6400 or email retailsolutions@magtek.com or visit our representatives at the NEAA 2022 Conference, April 6-7, at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, Philadelphia, PA, or the ETA Transact 2022 Conference, April 12-14, 2022, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV, Booth #707.
About MagTek
Celebrating 50 years! Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators, EMV contact, contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices, encrypting check scanners, PIN pads and distributed credential personalization systems for secure magstripe and EMV enabled cards. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide secure and efficient data privacy, as well as payment and identification transactions.
Today, MagTek continues to innovate. Its MagneSafe® Security Architecture leverages strong encryption, secure tokenization, dynamic card authentication, and device/host validation enabling users to assess the trustworthiness of credentials and terminals used for online identification, payment processing, and high-value electronic transactions.
MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.magtek.com.
