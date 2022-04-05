DynaProx Products Read EMV Contactless Cards for all Major Card Brands, NFC Mobile Wallets, and DynaProx BCR Additionally Reads a Wide Variety of 1D and 2D Barcodes
SEAL BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MagTek, the world's leading supplier of secure payment technology, launches the DynaProx family of touchless readers. DynaProx and DynaProx BCR deliver the next generation in touchless payment acceptance combining the controller and antenna in a tiny form-factor design. Both models come standard with contactless EMV v3.0 and near field communication (NFC) technology and DynaProx BCR adds a barcode camera for reading a wide variety of 1D and 2D barcodes.
DynaProx readers are best suited for original equipment manufacturers (OEM), merchants, banks, and other developers looking to build a secure payment, and identification and authentication solution that reads and accepts barcodes, EMV Contactless, and NFC data. Ideal use cases include point-of-sale providers focusing on retailers, car washes, laundromats, gas pumps, EV charging, parking kiosks, and branch banking solutions for consumer identification and authentication. DynaProx makes touchless payments, identification, and barcode scanning fast, reliable, and secure.
"Touchless payments are fast, convenient, and meet the needs of new growing markets," says Roger Applewhite, MagTek's CEO. "Banks, fintech companies, and card issuers are heavily invested in contactless EMV cards and other barcode payment and loyalty applications. Combined with the rise of mobile wallets like Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay℠, Google Pay™, and others, there are major opportunities to deliver a reliable and affordable contactless EMV, NFC, and barcode reading device that is used in a variety of deployment scenarios."
DynaProx readers are based on the MagneSafe® Security Architecture and always encrypt sensitive payment card data using industry-proven TDEA encryption and DUKPT key management. The automatic encryption of data applies to anything that is formatted as payment card data. MagTek's free software developer kits (SDKs) for Windows and Android are used to optionally encrypt other types of data at the point of interaction. DynaProx readers are PCI PTS POI 6.x approved and are ready for integration with PCI P2PE validated solutions.
DynaProx readers are integrated with Magensa LLC, MagTek's secure gateway and are ready to process payments with several leading payment processors and other endpoints.
For more information, please contact your MagTek Sales Representative at 562-546-6400 or email retailsolutions@magtek.com or visit our representatives at the NEAA 2022 Conference, April 6-7, at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, Philadelphia, PA, or the ETA Transact 2022 Conference, April 12-14, 2022, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV, Booth #707.
About MagTek
Celebrating 50 years! Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators, EMV contact, contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices, encrypting check scanners, PIN pads and distributed credential personalization systems for secure magstripe and EMV enabled cards. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide secure and efficient data privacy, as well as payment and identification transactions.
Today, MagTek continues to innovate. Its MagneSafe® Security Architecture leverages strong encryption, secure tokenization, dynamic card authentication, and device/host validation enabling users to assess the trustworthiness of credentials and terminals used for online identification, payment processing, and high-value electronic transactions.
MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.magtek.com.
Media Contact
Andy Deignan, MagTek, 1 5625466629, andy.deignan@magtek.com
SOURCE MagTek