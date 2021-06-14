SEAL BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MagTek, the world's leading supplier of secure payment technology, launches Qwantum Private Messaging, the industry's first Privacy as a Service platform delivering hardened encryption of digital assets linked to physical authentication of a counterfeit-resistant token, the Qwantum Card.
In today's digital world, big tech firms can watch, analyze, and store electronic communications, emails, texts, and more. Bad-actors intent on stealing data are a constant and growing threat, causing experts to refer to digital privacy as a modern-day crisis. MagTek built the Qwantum Private Messaging service to enable its members to protect sensitive information and store or exchange the protected information with authorized parties. "MagTek is seizing the opportunity to integrate our security technologies beyond payment transactions," says Roger Applewhite, MagTek's President and CEO. "As pioneering innovators in authentication and data protection, we have taken steps to enable safer forms of on-line and off-line data protection for anyone wanting better data privacy."
Example use cases of protecting data include:
- Cloud Storage of Documents and Files
- Human Resources and HIPPA Data
- Legal Documents
- Medical Information
- Financial and Banking Information
- Cryptocurrency Wallet Password Protection
- Secure Distribution of Subscription-based e-Newsletters and Periodicals
- Private Chat, Social Media Invitations, Communications, Passwords, and other Sensitive Data
- Secure Communications with Family and Friends
"Qwantum Private Messages are digital files that are one of a kind and protected using AES 256 encryption, the strongest commercially available encryption," says Andy Deignan, MagTek's VP Global Marketing and Strategy. "They are constructed like individual hardened bank vaults that contain highly secretive information. The maker of the message places sensitive information inside the vault. With the glide of a Qwantum Card, the vault door is locked using a key combination generated by means of Qwantum Authentication. Once locked inside, the sensitive data becomes private and unchangeable."
If you are interested to learn more about this powerful service, we invite you to view a Qwantum Private Message. All you need is a Qwantum Access Token. As a club Member, you can create your own. Until then, you can use one that we created for you. Follow these 2 simple steps. (This will work with any browser and any operating system.)
1. Copy the Qwantum Access Token below to your clipboard. Make sure you get all the characters, including the equal symbol =
NTljMWI5OTAtYTZlMi00NTNjLTk2MGEtMWE1ZDliYjczMDIxLjhGMjhGNEE4QzcwOUU3Qjg=
Note: The Access Token shown above will auto-expire on July 11, 2021. If you attempt to use this Access Token after it has expired, you will receive a message indicating the Access Token is Expired. If you want to open the Private Message after this date, please email us at QwantumMembershipCommittee@magtek.com and ask for a new Access Token. Make sure to include "Request Press Release Access Token" in the Email's Subject.
2. Next, click here to securely view the Private Message. When you are ready to authenticate, press the Access Token button and paste what you copied to your clipboard. Press Authenticate and View the sample Private Message.
To schedule an in-depth demonstration, please email us at QwantumMembershipCommittee@magtek.com. We look forward to hearing from you.
About MagTek
Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission and security of cards, checks, PINs and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, token generators, EMV contact, contactless and NFC reading devices, encrypting check scanners, PIN pads and distributed credential personalization systems for secure magstripe and EMV enabled cards. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, and processors to provide secure and efficient payment and identification transactions.
Today, MagTek continues to innovate. Its MagneSafe® Security Architecture leverages strong encryption, secure tokenization, dynamic card authentication, and device/host validation enabling users to assess the trustworthiness of credentials and terminals used for online identification, payment processing, and high-value electronic transactions.
MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.magtek.com.
